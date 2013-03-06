New Automated Storage Retrieval System UltraStore Mid-Load Provides Unique Flexibility Fast Return on Investment (ROI)

Wixom, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Integrated Systems Design has introduced a new automated storage and retrieval system the UltraStore Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). The new automated storage and retrieval system provides up to 85 percent space savings for pallets, cases, totes, custom and specialty items while decreasing labor by up to two-thirds.



The UltraStore ASRS is designed for cost effective operation by using surface mounted track and guides. By eliminating the cost of permanently mounting the track of the material handling system in warehouse floors, The UltraStore ASRS reduces installation time while allowing the automated storage system to be moved and used in the future. In addition, the system has a totally manual back-up option to assure maximum up time.



Easy to use controls and HMI (human machine interface) allow operators to be up and running quickly and easily with minimum training. The crane immediately moves down the lane while positioning the shuttle to the proper height. The crane stops at the correct position and the shuttle inserts or extracts the stored material and brings it back down to the operator area. Here the item can be moved onto awaiting fork lifts, conveyor system or work station and begin its next activity.



The UltraStore ASRS is ideal for organizations new or existing processes including: buffer storage, order picking, work in process, tooling and machine component storage, frozen goods and more. The UltraStore ASRS utilizes is designed and manufactured utilizing as much off the shelf components and technology as feasible to make the system not only cost effective, but easier and less expensive to maintain over the years.



"Organizations who have investigated and priced other ASRS systems in the past and are looking for the right Return on Investment (ROI) for the acquisition to make sense, have been our best source of customers to date," says Tony Morgott, VP of Sales.



