New AyeGear H13 Hoodie Helps Users Stay Warm, Safe and Connected Whilst on the Move

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Leading travel apparel manufacturer, AyeGear (TM), announces today the launch of it’s brand new upgraded innovative design, the AyeGear H13, a Hoodie with thirteen separate compartments designed to provide wearers with ultimate security and accessibility to all their valuables, gadgets and travel essentials.



Following on from the success of the AyeGear H12, the redesigned H13 incorporates the same philosophy in the form of a warm and premium fleece-lined Hoodie aimed at travellers, outdoor enthusiasts and students. Specifically, the following changes have been made:



- Garment weight and quality have been improved for further comfort and softness

- Higher quality stitching and stronger zips

- The addition of a compartment which houses credit and debit cards

- The addition of a large inner compartment capable of housing an iPad on the left hand side

- The transparent touch-sensitive compartment, designed to house an MP3 player or modern smartphone device, has been upgraded to a softer feel fabric as well an increase in size allowing larger devices to be inserted



The unique design of the AyeGear H13 allows wearers to discreetly carry their personal valuables, such as smartphones, tablet device, sunglasses, passport, credit cards, cash, keys and much more, securely and within easy reach. With the above changes in mind, AyeGear continues to strive to achieve the ultimate travel experience.



To learn more about the AyeGear H13, please visit: http://www.AyeGear.com



About AyeGear

At the heart of the AyeGear(TM) range is the need to adapt to the growing technology sector and to provide practical solutions to techno-savvy consumers who wish to stay connected whilst on the move. This challenge to provide CAMS (connectivity, accessibility, mobility, and security) prompted the company to design a range of quality activity garments.