New Baby Stroller Hooks Guaranteed to Keep Bags Safely & Secure

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- For a person who wants to make their lives live a little easier and give their shoulders a much-needed rest, now they can do so with the new Stroller Hook Clips. They are designed to take out all the heavy lifting, so parents can keep their hands free and pay full attention to their children, according to Neil Neil Speight, co-founder of Freddie and Sebbie.



Neil Speight, who announced today that the new Stroller Hook Clips was now available online at Amazon.com, said the heavy-duty metal Stroller Hook Clips are made with a non-slip Velcro strap, which allows the stroller hook to attach to any stroller bar - horizontal, diagonal or vertical.



"Designed with security in mind, the stroller hook clips, once your bags have been hooked. The spring-lock hooks snap back into place, keeping your bags securely attached, which discourages theft. Furthermore, by using two clips this allows for safer cargo distribution to avoid tipping," said Neil Speight, whose Freddie and Sebbie Kids Line of products are made to the highest standards in quality, safety and reliability. We believe in giving the very best to both parent and child.



Claiming the stroller clips to be the safest and securest method to attach your diaper bag, Neil Speight says they also are guaranteed to keep bags safely and secure. Other features and benefits to be had from owning the new stroller hook clips, include:



- Perfectly designed to fit all strollers.

- Heavy-duty strong metal clips - won't break like the plastic clips.

- Clip's locks for security this allows you to secure your valuables.

- Stays firmly fixed to the stroller handles.

- Made with the strongest quality materials available

- It won't scratch or damage your stroller.

- Child friendly

- It takes all the weight out of your heavy bags

- comes with a set of two stroller hook clips per pack.



The new luxury stroller hook clips for bags or diaper bags are guaranteed to last, won't break like the cheaper plastic ones as they are made from a combination of carabiner and Velcro materials.



"One of the benefits of this Stroller Hook Clip for me is that it locks for added security keeping your valuables safe at all times. Besides, you can protect your investment, because the stroller hook clips come with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee," according to one satisfied customer.



For further information about the new Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips, visit http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Hook-Clips-Guaranteed-Replacement/dp/B00CKSU82K/



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called "Freddie and Sebbie".



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you’re going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie™

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com



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