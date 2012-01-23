New Banner Stands from Signworld US Inc. Help Companies Shine at Trade Shows

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- As anyone who has ever exhibited at a trade show knows quite well, finding attention-grabbing displays at a reasonable price can be extremely challenging.



From displays and giveaways to lighting and rigging, there is a long list of things companies should have in place when working at an exhibit at a trade show. It is very important to stand out from other competitors and businesses to help draw as many passer-bys as possible to the booth. As a result, the general rule of thumb is: the more elaborate an exhibitor’s display, the better.



For the more than 40 years, companies have been turning to Signworld US Inc., and their top-quality, cost-effective trade show displays to help them stand out from the crowd, all at an affordable price. The company recently announced a list of new, easy-to-use products including LED banner stand lights, a premium retractable banner stand, and an L banner stand.



Display-Wholesale.com is the online branch of Signworld US Inc., offering services to people from all over the United States, including custom trade show displays.



With the addition of the new product offerings from Display-Wholesale.com, customers have access to the latest banner stands on the market. The premium retractable banner stand features a slim and sleek design with polished ends, ideal for any exhibit or trade show. It also includes a traveling tote bag for safe and easy storage.



The new L banner stand is both portable and lightweight and accommodates a 33 inch by 86 inch graphic. The LED banner stand lights make the perfect accessory and draws attention to any graphic.



In addition to the new banner stands available, Signworld US Inc. offers a wide range of other products, including custom trade show displays, chalkboards, light boxes, banner stands, poster stands and much more.



Unlike many other online distributors, Signworld US Inc. deals directly with their own manufactures and factories, which allows them to deliver quality goods at reasonable prices.



According to an article on the website, the company is, “The one-stop solution to all your display needs! Everything from chalkboards for your coffee shop, to display banners for your next exhibit, we are able to offer you the lowest rates because we deal directly with our own manufactures overseas. With Signworld US Inc., you won't have to compromise quality for price anymore!”



About Signworld US Inc.

Established in 1968, Signworld US Inc. and its website Display-Wholesale.com provide customers with a one-stop shop for all of their signage and display needs, with the highest level of customer service. With products ranging from chalkboards and light boxes to banner stands and customer trade show displays, the company offers top-quality merchandise at an affordable price. For more information, visit http://www.Display-Wholesale.com