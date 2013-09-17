New Barge Holiday Itinerary for the End of Summer

Datchet, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The luxury barge company, European Waterways, has recently added a new itinerary to their collection that will suit anyone looking for a one of a kind barge holiday. France is famous for its fabulous food, fine wines and of course its scenic waterways.



The new cruise in the French regions of Bordeaux and Gascony is sure to become an extremely popular choice of barge holiday. France has recently been awarded yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Saint Emilion. The new itinerary will give passengers a chance to visit the enchanting city with its Romanesque churches, ancient ruins and quaint, cobbled streets.



European Waterways is thrilled to start this new six-day trip through the idyllic Bordeaux and Gascony regions. Passengers are offered a chance to see some of the most beautiful parts of the country and taste some fabulous wine while on the barge holiday. France has always been a destination for wine lovers and this luxury hotel barge company has integrated that into this new trip. There will be tastings of premier cru and grande cru wines, making this the perfect holiday for wine fans.



Cruising through canals, enjoying vibrant and colourful markets and walking the ancient streets of French villages are only some of the highlights you can experience when on this new trip. Hurry and book this amazing new itinerary. The company is only offering this trip twice in August this year, however the ‘Rosa’ will resume this cruise from August to November in 2014. What could be a better way to end the summer than with friends and wine on a relaxing French barge holiday? France is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and to see the country from the relaxing deck of a boat is an experience that brings guests back year after year.



About European Waterways

European Waterways is currently the only luxury hotel barge company that offers top class cruises in nine European countries with a fleet of more than a dozen luxury hotel barges. For more information about European Waterways and booking a barge holiday France, visit the website at http://www.gobarging.com/ .



For Media Contact:

European Waterways Ltd

The Barn, Riding Court

Riding Court Road, Datchet

Berkshire, SL3 9JT

United Kingdom

UK Tel: +44 (0)1753 598555

Email: sales@gobarging.com

Website: http://www.gobarging.com/