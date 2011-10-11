New Barker & Stonehouse Mobile Site Launches - Customers Can Now Browse, Buy and Brag About Their Favorite Furniture

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- Walking through a furniture showroom can be a little overwhelming. From couches to bedroom sets, there are a lot of things to consider when choosing the perfect décor for a home. Imagine being able to make these choices while sitting on a park bench by simply pulling out a mobile phone.



Now customers can do exactly that. The new Barker & Stonehouse mobile site launches to allow people to peruse through the popular store’s quality selection of furniture from any location with their choice of media, including smart phones and tablets. The new mobile website truly makes shopping easier by allowing users to browse products, place orders and even track shipments in progress. Barker & Stonehouse now also offers text alerts to inform customers of order and delivery details, which means no more waiting around for the arrival of a shipment.



With the launch of its new mobile site, Barker & Stonehouse continues to offer its customers top-notch service and a large selection of quality furniture. From traditional to modern furniture, customers can look through the store’s products and see if they are in stock and the approximate ship dates. They can also see if their chosen product is available to view in a nearby store, cutting down on unnecessary driving time.



Barker & Stonehouse aims to make every customer’s shopping experience as easy and fun as possible. Because of this dedication, past customers are raving about their furniture purchases.



Past customer George said, “Thanks for the delivery. The items were very high quality and looked even better than the pictures on the website. I will be back again.”



In addition to the new mobile site, customers can visit the store’s Facebook or Twitter pages to receive the latest updates and specials. This also allows customers to share their favorite furniture selections with their closest friends and family.



Barker & Stonehouse has also made its stores more technologically advanced by making iPads available at stores for customers to view the company’s complete product image library. This allows customers to see items that may not currently be on display in the store and also lets them place orders right on the iPads, cutting down time on the ordering process.



With its 65 years of living and loving furniture, Barker & Stonehouse offers the highest quality products, including brands such as Natuzzi, Ercol, Vispring and Tempur. The furniture store features a variety of styles from modern and traditional, to eccentric and classic.



To see how to make your house a Barker & Stonehouse, visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/Mobile.php