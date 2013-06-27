New Bathroom and Kitchen Furniture at Paramount Bathrooms Satisfied Many Customers

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Paramount Bathrooms offer the easiest way to have fitted bathrooms or fitted kitchens with their good selection of furniture for both areas. Starting from the kitchen, they have several units available that also include complete packages. Their packages have 8 door styles with 60 different colors making combinations of more than 100. Not to mention that they are on a very generous sale with these hot kitchen furniture where quality is just as great as their style.



Their furniture can be found in solid oak finishes and even Parapan acrylic kitchen furniture is available, combining new modern designs to tradition in order to satisfy the many varying tastes of customers.



The kitchen is a place where great food the enlivens the body is created, therefore it should look and feel its best. This is what Paramount Bathrooms is also good at.



For the bathroom, their free standing bathroom furniture are quite best sellers since people can also purchase them and fit them together in order to create their own personal layout but there are also layouts available on the website that one can download. Bathroom cabinets also come in different styles to suit the customer’s need. They also come in different colors to match the customer’s taste and also bathroom design.



All of these items and even bedroom furniture are available on the website at great prices. They are currently on sale with a huge selection of their wares and they are definitely worth checking out!



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms has been around for a long time providing great quality furniture in the bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom. They are one of the few that provides mass produced furniture with high quality and affordable rates. They are a family run business that understands the need in home furnishings.



