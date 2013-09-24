New Bedford Company Manufactures a Green Way for 100 Years

New Bedford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- American Engineered Fabrics, Inc. of New Bedford embodies the message of the current Cool Globes exhibit gracing public areas of Boston from Copley Square to Logan Airport. If you have been to Boston recently, you’ve probably noticed the “Cool Globes” exhibits, which promote sustainability through artistic expression. One particular globe created by artist, Karen Ami, is titled “Manufacturing a Green Way.”



No company embodies the message of this project more than American Engineered Fabrics, Inc. of New Bedford, Massachusetts. Located in an historic textile town symbolic of the country’s 20th century manufacturing power, American Engineered Fabrics manufactures The Green Geotextiles®, a proprietary and eco-friendly nonwoven fabric made from 100% post-consumer polyester. Originally derived from green soda bottles, The Green Geotextiles® qualifies for LEED based projects. LEED credit certification uses a point system determined by the U.S. Green Building Council of which AEF is a member. Companies with accumulated LEED credits often receive financial incentives for sustainable practices. This innovative geotextile offers engineers and architects a new alternative to help achieve sustainability requirements.



Daniel Weinstein, who serves as President and CEO of the company, explains: “Americans use approximately 2,000,000 plastic bottles every hour. When we ship a truckload of The Green Geotextiles® we save 300,000 plastic bottles from being dumped into landfills,” according to Weinstein.



After graduating from the renowned Cornell Hotel School, Mr. Weinstein began his career as a real estate investment banker in New York City. With a family disposition toward entrepreneurship, however, Daniel moved to Boston in 2009 to join the family business.



But AEF’s green footprint doesn't stop there – The Green Geotextiles® is regularly sold as capillary fabric to the green roofing industry and as containment pads for the Oil and Gas industry. In the latter case, the The Green Geotextiles® promotes sustainability in both its composition and its application. The fabric's green color, beside obvious eco-connotations, increases work site safety by reducing ambient air temperatures by as much as 20 degrees.



Describing her "Manufacturing a Green Way" globe, Artist Ami said, “The bottom of the globe is a brick mosaic, representing a manufacturing building and the colorful floral mosaics represent the beauty of the environment when manufacturing goes green." Weinstein adds, "Not to mention the beauty of saving and adding new jobs here at home". American Engineered Fabrics, Inc, is dedicated to achieving both.



About AEF

Originally, A. Weinstein and Son was a wool trading and blending company. 100 years ago, before sustainability became popular, the company started a tradition of environmental responsibility by buying recycled wool and selling it to be processed into other manufactured products. Charles Weinstein in 1946 transformed the company into Trans American Spinning Mills, which broadened the company’s products through the purchase of recycled wool and synthetics to manufacture yarn and blankets. In 1981, Charles’ son, Reuben Weinstein, launched American Engineered Fabrics. In 1989 Reuben created Boom Environmental Products as the distribution arm of AEF. Boom Environmental adapted the geotextile materials manufactured by AEF into fiber-locked absorbents that were more durable and reusable than competing products. AEF, headed by Reuben’s son, Daniel, now continues its innovation in recycled non-woven textiles with The Green Geotextiles® portfolio of products made from 100% post consumer polyester. For more information on AEF and The Green Geotextiles visit http://www.the greengeotextiles.com, or http://www.boomenviro.com