New Best-Selling Book by Shannon Jane Going Free for 3 Days Only

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Highwind Publishing announced Shannon Jane’s best-selling book, How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships, will be made FREE on Amazon Kindle for 3 days only (April 10th – 12th 2013) in order to spread the happiness as far as possible.



The book is available for immediate download at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARHABOG



Shannon Jane’s Start With a Smile series of five books is focused primarily on the mindset and the mental approach to happiness. The full series was published by Highwind in 2012 and includes:



How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships

Happy Every Day!

How to Talk Your Way to Happiness

How to be Happy with What You’ve Got

The Devil You Know



In conjunction with the free giveaway of How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships, Shannon Jane has compiled the five books into one at a discounted price for a limited time (5 for the price of 3) and has vowed to update each book with groundbreaking new BONUS chapters within the next month.



The compilation book is available for download at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARQ9DU0



The New Happiness Approach



Shannon Jane is leading a happiness revolution with his books, planning to release a brand new series centered around the physiological methodology behind living a joyful, fulfilled life and how to build your happiness body from the ground up. To be one of the first to be notified about the new books once each is published, please like Shannon’s page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shannonlife.



For More Information



For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Melanie Kent, Marketing, Highwind Publishing via email at highwindpublishing@gmail.com



About The Author: Shannon Jane is a leading self-help guru on all things happy.



A best-selling author shortly after publishing his first book, Shannon Jane hopes to lead the world smiling into the 21st century with fresh new ways of thinking and easy methods to achieving the happiness that all deserve.



Shannon’s main philosophy on happiness-building is simple: “Believing is seeing. When you change your perception of the world—you change the world. You change your world.” Both Jane and Highwind hope that you’ll come along and experience this for yourself.



Pick up your free copy of Shannon's best-selling book FREE for 3 days only at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARHABOG



Contact:

Melanie Kent

highwindpublishing@gmail.com