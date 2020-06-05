New Bestseller Reveals How to Become Emotionally Brilliant During the World's Most Turbulent Time

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- Many people fear the current changes in the world. Dr. Cathy Greenberg and Dr. Relly Nadler have joined forces to provide the road map to guide readers on their journey through uncertain times. Their new bestseller is a most powerful tool to create and maintain healthy internal balance. It is the foundation for external success in both their professional and personal lives.



Emotional Brilliance is a personal field guide to help readers quickly establish habits to realize their best self during the current worldwide pandemic and for their entire lives. These two leadership experts share proven methods for an array of topics, such as: noticing your feelings so your emotional intelligence can steer the way through troubled times, to win bigger than ever before. The book also covers how to apply emotional intelligence in the workplace to vastly improve performance, decision-making, employee retention, successful negotiations, conflict resolution, group dynamics and leadership, and much more!



"It's a must read for those who want to know what makes people tick."

—Jack Devine, former CIA Deputy Director of Operations



"Useable, practical takeaways for instant insights into how anyone can live a more engaged, enjoyable and emotionally brilliant life."

—Daniel H. Pink, the #1 bestselling author of WHEN, Drive and To Sell Is Human



For the past 25 years, Dr. Cathy Greenberg and Dr. Relly Nadler have been teaching Emotional Intelligence (EI) to thousands of executives across Fortune 100 companies, startups, military, elite special forces, federal, state, local governments and hospitals among others.



In addition to both being established Best-Selling Authors, Dr. Greenberg and Dr. Nadler provide individual executive coaching, corporate training, and deliver keynote speeches.



With their top ranked podcast "Leadership Development News" on the air for over a decade, they have grown to over four million listeners in more than 45 countries, and so far, they have interviewed over 400 top performers from whom they have gleaned these best practices. They have seen what works and what doesn't on the battlefield and in the boardroom. They share this wisdom in their newly released book, Emotional Brilliance™.



Dr. Cathy Greenberg and Dr. Relly Nadler are available for interviews.



Title: Emotional Brilliance: Living a Stress Less, Fear Less Life

Authors: Dr. Cathy Greenberg and Dr. Relly Nadler

Contact: Cheryl Ebner

Email: cherebner@gmail.com

Phone Number: 805.698.1121

About Dr. Cathy Greenberg & Dr. Relly Nadler: https://offer.eblifebook.com

Availability: Amazon.com

Book Preview: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B089PTX66J