New Bible Study CD Released on Fruit of the Spirit and Its Importance for Spiritual Survival

'Fruit of the Spirit vs. Works of the Flesh', a 42-minute Bible audio CD is now available. It guides listeners on how to manifest more fruit of the Holy Spirit in their life and avoid tricks from evil influences.



Daniel Sweet, President and Founder of God's Word First International, a California-based organization that conducts non-denominational biblical study, research and teaching has come up with this unique audio CD. He says, "It is important to know the biblical definition of fruit of the spirit and how it is relevant for one's spiritual survival. We developed this Bible study lesson on CD based on Bible scripture. It will help people to understand God’s word on the matter and give insight for making simple changes in life for avoiding evil influences."



The lesson aims to help listeners discover the common cause of all problems while considering unique circumstances and details. It is claimed that if a person understands this, he or she will be able to conquer over 90% of the obstacles they ever face.



An associate of Daniel Sweet says, "This audio Bible study CD gives you complete insight to what exactly happened when Adam and Eve ate the Forbidden Fruit in the Garden of Eden. It reveals the truth of how to eat the fruit of the tree of knowledge and how to avoid evil, which is important for your spiritual survival."



According to the God’s Word First International, the audio CD helps one in recognizing the Fruit of the Spirit and teaches to grow more spiritual fruit to enjoy fulfillment, patience and peace.



"I kept on getting myself involved in various arguments before I met Daniel Sweet. He suggested me to listen to 'Fruit of the Spirit vs. Works of the Flesh' and it worked great for me. Now, I know the actual reason behind Adam and Eve's death after having the forbidden fruit and how we can keep off evil influences from our life," says Gabriel Jones, Maine.



The audio CD is based on Bible scripture and not on any personal opinion. It is not denominationally biased, reports a God's Word First spokesperson.



Fruit of the Spirit vs. Works of the Flesh is an audio CD based on Bible study. The concept of this audio CD is that the origin of everything good comes from the Fruit of the Spirit while the root of any conflict is somewhere traced in the Works of the Flesh.



