New Big Sister Little Sister Outfits Now Available at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of designer toddler and baby clothing as well as boutique baby gifts, is now beginning to sell their fall and winter season big sister little sister outfits and these are perfect for a pair of new sisters to debut together.



These toddler clothing sets match perfectly with infant counterparts, designed for the big sister and little sister to wear together. Sisters share a special bond, and often share a wardrobe. This is the perfect way to start their lifelong friendship and begin a new tradition.



CachCach has created a collection, called “SoHo Cute” that adds a bit of flair to traditional pink hues for little girls. These big sister/little sister outfits feature a bright pink paisley pattern, with frilly pink ruffles along the bottom of the pant legs for the toddler and on the newborn gown for the infant. A matching flower headband for the older sister completes the look, while her baby sister can adorn a similar flower on a matching hat.



For sisters who plan to take a walk on the wild side, the Haute Baby "Chelsea Girl" collection is the perfect choice. The big sister outfit is a 2 pc. tunic set with matching leggings that feature a velour cheetah print pattern. The new little princess can match her big sister by wearing the turquoise tulle take me home outfit that features the same velour cheetah print. This outfit set is a great choice for two little girls who want to have a wardrobe that consists of more than just pink and purple. There’s also a “Chelsea Girl” toddler pettidress and matching hair accessories.



Baby Bling Street is known not only for its stylish wardrobe options for big sisters and little sisters, but also for its high quality materials. Baby Bling Street also features garments that are 100% organic, and produced in the United States. In addition, this online boutique features matching accessories for most of the outfits available, including baby blankets. It’s easy to create the perfect gift for a baby shower or any special occasion at Baby Bling Street.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street was launched by Barbara Bontempo in 2011 as an online fashion retailer for infants and toddlers. The products featured on Baby Bling Street are not only adorable, but also safe, healthy and eco-friendly. Nearly 90 percent of the products offered on the site are made in the United States. The remaining 10% of products come from Europe and South America produced in factories that adhere to fair trade practices. Readers can find more information at https://www.babyblingstreet.com/