New Biotechnology Allows for Epigenetics Edits

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Finding new ways to treat inherited diseases has been a key priority for the biomedical sector. Now, Chroma Medicine, which is a new start-up with an impressive $125 million in funding plans to use gene editing in order to develop treatments that are designed to alter the epigenome. These epigenetic editors are designed to influence the complex factors that affect how genes make proteins but don't impact the underlying DNA itself. The epigenome has been the target for many different drug manufacturers in recent years, as well as many of the most innovative organizations in the industry. A wealth of investment has been poured into research into the proteins and chemicals in the human body that instruct the genome when it comes to the genes to turn on and off. Genetic medicines could be life-changing for those who suffer from inherited diseases and being able to apply epigenetic editors effectively could mean a more accurate and safe way to control gene expression.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific is a biotech recruiter supporting organizations and talented people negotiating the field of life sciences. The firm has well established connections with enterprises across the industry and is able to help ambitious individuals take a career-defining next step. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a wealth of experience with the hiring needs of many different types of businesses, EPM Scientific is also perfectly positioned to support biotech businesses in recruiting for talent and growth. Vital to this is the extensive expertise that the firm has acquired over the years as a biotech recruiter and specialist in hiring for a whole range of life sciences fields. These include R&D, legal and compliance, clinical development, clinical operations, commercial and medical communications. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that the team can design hiring options for situations of all types.



Extensive nationwide reach provides a firm foundation for what EPM Scientific can do for both companies and candidates as a biotech recruiter. The firm works in most major locations across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The USA team is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that is widely dispersed geographically. The firm is also in the unique position of having a strong global connection as the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at the firm are vital to the way that EPM Scientific is able to provide consistently high standards of support as a biotech recruiter. All receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to stay constantly up to date. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Product Counsel, Principal Quality Engineer and PR and Corporate Communications Lead.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.