New Blog Launch Aimed at Boomers Seeking Motivation for Life

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A new blog featuring motivational tips and strategies for the baby boomer generation just launched in early 2013. The blog, www.MidlifeMotivationClub.com/blog is devoted to the “middle-aged soul,” said the site’s blogger and writer Tom Hering.



“The boomer population is examining and re-examining their lives,” added Hering. “As they pass age 50, they question whether what they are doing is really fulfilling.” Many want to leave their jobs to do something that fills their souls and not drain them, he says, but have a difficult time finding the necessary motivation. The blog at www.MidlifeMotivationClub.com/blog provides the visitor with daily posts reviewing motivational strategies from the Who’s Who from the personal development industry. These include popular authors and speakers such as Brian Tracy, Oprah and Jack Canfield to name but a few.



On the blog’s “About Us” page, the blog’s publisher Ed Harrington discusses the spark for the blog citing his own life experiences including the death of his mother, divorce and decline in his writing business. In his search for motivation to start his next venture, Harrington found much of the information about motivation was too general and not specific enough for his own generation.



“I’m not unique,” said Harrington. “Just about any person in my generation at or past age 50 has experienced the big three of death, divorce or unemployment. It’s not easy to get motivated after such an event.”



Midlife Motivation Club helps the boomer dealing with these challenges by giving them the perspective of someone who has “been there and done that,” according to Harrington. The site will feature one-on-one monthly interviews with many of the self-help gurus whose thoughts are discussed on the blog. A product line is being developed for visitors wanting more in-depth knowledge about finding the motivation to “live the life of their dreams,” Harrington states. “The way I see it, it is never too late.”



Midlife Motivation Club also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.



Contact:

Tom Hering

Midlife Motivation Club

P.O. Box 14808

Portland, OR 97293

503-699-8642

midlifemotivationclub@gmail.com

www.MidlifeMotivationClub.com