New Blog Launches to Guide and Entertain XCOM Fans

Sarstedt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- PC Gamer Hub, the home for PC gaming enthusiasts, is launching a series of articles to guide, inspire and entertain fans of FiraxisTM’ XCOM: Enemy UnknownTM (2012). The series begins here http://pcgamerhub.com/the-xcom-enemy-unknown-guide-operation-100-part-1/ .



OPERATION 100: A Working Man’s Guide to XCOM: Enemy Unknown is the on-going story of one gamer who has set himself the challenge of trying to unlock all of XCOM:Enemy UnknownTM’s achievements. In a series of fortnightly reports, PC Gamer Hub will capture and share the trials, tribulations, thrills and disappointments which achievement-driven gaming can offer players.



Adding interest to the story is the explicit inclusion of the professional, personal and domestic time constraints placed upon the aspiring middle-aged gamer. A generation is currently facing the challenges of keeping up a time-consuming hobby amidst a deluge of real-world distractions. PC Gamer Hub asks the question: in PC gaming, does a 30-year-old have any chance of achieving the same as a 16-year-old?



Over the course of the OPERATION 100, PC Gamer Hub will share tips and guides to effective gameplay, entertaining anecdotes from in-game experiences, and a critical breakdown of the greatest achievements and most disappointing failures of XCOM:Enemy UnknownTM’s implementation and design. It will also include topics, musings and discussions from across the sphere of modern PC Gaming.



OPERATION 100 launched on 11th August 2013 on http://www.pcgamerhub.com



PCGamerhub.com

Daniel Papcke, Owner

dan@pcgamerhub.com

Sarstedt, Germany