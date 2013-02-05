New Blog Offers Review of Sony NEX-VG30 HD Camcorder

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The new Sony NEX-VG30 HD Camcorder has a variety of great features that are generating a lot of buzz from users. Some of these features include: built-in picture effects, the ability to shoot in stunning HD and capture incredible depth-of-field ranges, and built-in image stabilizer to product a sharp and clear picture, even during action so that unsteady, hand-held video recording even looks great.



In addition, the Sony NEX-VG30 has a large sensor surface area that is 19.5 times that of a typical camcorder. The high quality sound is supported by premium surround microphone technology, and the digital viewfinder allows the user to view playback in incredible detail.



The Sony NEX-VG30 has received rave reviews from customers and users. One review by Nathan K. said, “The Sony NEX-VG30 Camcorder is just amazing, the quality of the video from the 16.1 mega pixel Exmor APS-C sized CMOS sensor is unmatched. It takes 1080 × 1920 video recording resolution at 24p/60p.”



This new product takes great quality video and for a good price. There is no reason to have to miss out on catching a little one’s first steps on camera, or documenting a child’s adventure off to college. With the Sony NEX-VG30, videos can be recorded and remembered in high quality with innovative features.



The Sony NEX-VG30 is not meant just as a camcorder to capture sentimental moments, but it also has great cinematic quality as well. With this top notch camcorder, users realize that is possible to have a commercial product with professional results.



About sonynex-vg30.blogspot.com

To learn more about all that this excellent camcorder has to offer, visit http://sonynex-vg30.blogspot.com/ to see how this awesome camcorder with interchangeable lens can become a part of everyone’s lives.