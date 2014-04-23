New Blog Post Asks: Who Is Responsible for Sexting Among Kids?

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- In 2013, over a third of teens reportedly sent sexually explicit texts and nearly 50 percent were the recipients of such texts, according to one study.



As teens embrace social media and use text messages and messaging apps to send explicit content to friends and strangers alike, they are also being equipped to hide that behavior from their parents. For example, one popular app with teens, Poof!, allows kids to hide certain apps and texts from their cell phones.



The team at MamaBear Family Safety App tries to stay on top of all the trends when it comes to teens and social media behavior. That’s why they posted a new blog about the issue of sexting and how parents and those who work with youth can take control of dangerous teen behaviors.



Who exactly is responsible for teen behavior online? The blog post “Taking Responsibility for Kids and Sexting” discusses the issue with a poll asking readers to share their opinion on this question.



"Sexting is perhaps one of the most alarming behaviors that comes with increased mobile and social exposure," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "We hope our blog and research will stimulate a conversation among parents, educators and law enforcement about how to preserve our kids’ digital reputation and the consequences associated with sexting."



Read the MamaBear blog post on taking responsibility for teen sexting at mamabearapp.com/blog.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety with a powerful set of social media monitoring tools, location and driving notifications. Since its initial launch in late 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been installed all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.