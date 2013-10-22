New Blog Post by Digital Pocket Scales Australia Explains Digital Scales Are Not Quite Obsolete

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Digital Scales are Obsolete, OK not quite yet. On a recent blog post from Digital pocket Scales Australia, they announced more awareness of how one can turn any new mobile device into a set of digital pocket scales, using 'app' software.



Now providing informational content to help our customers and market here in Australia, Digital Pocket Scales Australia's new content posts have explained how people can use any mobile device as a set of accurate pocket scales.



Mr David Craig Young says: "Digital pocket Scales Australia provides great value to its market and will continue to grow expediently through its online marketing and business venture."



He went on further to say: "Our new website is great for users and allows people to have more of a community reviewing perspective. Coupled with great Customer Management Systems and customer service. We shall move forward and continue to help people in what ever way possible. Have a Great Day!"



Website url: http://digitalpocketscales.com.au/



Media contact info:

Digital pocket Scales Australia

9 Ratcliffe Street, Ryde 2112

New South Wales, Australia

Ph:0466448462