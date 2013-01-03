New Blog Trigger360.com Marks the New Year with Persuasion Strategies That Increase Online Sales

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Following the rise of online marketers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs, a new conversion optimization blog, Trigger360.com, has recently unveiled itself to the public.



Trigger360.com started with one idea: any individual who can persuade others via online content can change the world. As a digital marketing blog, Trigger360.com aims to help “ordinary” people build extraordinary business, help startups become wildly successful, and help good businesses become great businesses through the power of online persuasion.



“When you know how to persuade people online, you can skyrocket sales for your company, build [an extremely] successful online business from home at a low cost, spread your messages like wildfire, and change the lives of millions of people,” states an article on Trigger360.com.



Trigger360.com believes that conversion rate optimization is only one part of increasing online sales, mainly because conversion rate optimization cannot control things like comparison between vendors and their competitors, customer reviews, customer experience, and word of mouth. Conversion rate optimization also does not turn new customers into repeat customers. These things are affected by persuasion triggers. To help businesses achieve their next breakthrough, Trigger360.com encourages the implementation of a 360Conversion Structure that helps businesses convert more web visitors into customers, and turn these new customers into repeat customers—where the real profit is made.



To learn more about the blog’s foolproof method to dominate the online market, visitors can read trending blog posts such as “Apple’s Billion Dollar Branding Secrets And How You Can Apply Them Online At Low Cost” and “The Lazy Man’s Guide to Writing Persuasive Copy: How To Quickly Write Copy That Sells By Following The Simple ‘4-Show’ Method.”



About Trigger360.com

