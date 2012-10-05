New Board Appointed to the International Association of Working Mothers

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Gina Robison-Billups, President of The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) today announced the names of six newly appointed women to the organization’s board of directors. Board members will serve one-year terms on this non-profit board as international ambassadors on behalf of the organization and working mothers. Members of the board will spear head initiatives around the world with other organizations focused on serving the needs of working mothers and their families. tiawm™ was created to serve as an advocate and as a resource for the economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



“I am thrilled to be able to work with this talented and experienced group of women business leaders,” says Robison-Billups, who is CEO and founder of tiawm™. “These knowledgeable women are diverse in their perspectives, and passionate about helping working mothers more fully participate and contribute to the global economic well-being.”



Members of the tiawm™ board are prominent women business and community leaders.



Newly appointed Board Members include:

- Dr. Tamara Monosoff, CEO and Founder of MomInvented®,

- Melanie Corpstein, CEO and Founder of Adorable Originals®

- Pat Davis, CEO of Network Marketing Tutor, Inc.

- Elaine Starling, CEO of Starling Media Group

- Brenda Prinzavalli, President of Balanced Organizing Solutions

- Richelle Shaw, President of National Association For Moms In Business

- Kathleen Bellucci, Asset Management Strategist with TeamAIB was appointed to hold the office of Secretary/Treasurer.



For more information about the Council, its mission and activities, and biographies of each board member please visit The International Association of Working Mothers website: http://www.tiawm.org



About tiawm

The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities. www.tiawm.org



Contact:

Gina Robison-Billups

gina@tiawm.org

(202) 656-1677