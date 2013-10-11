New Book App to Help People Fix Their Credit

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- A new book that teaches how to increase credit score and repair credit was just released into Amazon’s Kindle app store and is available for download on any Android device. The book is titled Hidden Credit Repair Secrets and was written by certified credit consultant Mark Clayborne.



Hidden Credit Repair Secrets teaches readers how to repair and restore bad credit, using techniques that he has learned during his career as a FICO Pro Expert. The book outlines a step-by-step 12 letter campaign that allows readers to challenge any inaccurate information found on a credit report. It lists over 15 sample letters that allow the reader to enter their information, making the letter writing process simple.“The most complete credit repair book I ever read. This book will teach you how to increase your credit score and get your what you want,” stated one satisfied reader, Sam Park.



The book is written in an easy to read format, without bogging the reader down with terms he may not be familiar with. Each chapter detailing credit repair techniques and strategies in a step-by-step format, making it easy to follow, even if the reader has no prior knowledge of credit repair techniques. Many of the chapters contain relevant information that match the economic conditions. The author includes comprehensive techniques of how to remove judgments, collections and charge-offs.



The strategies highlighted in the book allow the reader to do the following:



- Sleep at night because of no more abusive collection calls.

- Avoid frustration and family fights due to money.

- Open mail freely because with the knowledge it’s not a bill collector or a lawsuit.

- Fire credit repair attorneys because of cost and poor results.

- Take control of credit in the comfort of the reader's home.

- Increase credit score needed to obtain a new home or car.



About Mark Clayborne Mark

Mark Clayborne Mark is the best-selling author of the book –Hidden Credit Repair Secrets available at Amazon.com. He is also a certified credit consultant, FICO Pro Expert and proven writer with over 100 articles written in the area of credit repair. Get Your Kindle or Android Version of the book by clicking here.



Media Contact

Rose Clayborne support@selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com Los Angeles, CA http://www.selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com