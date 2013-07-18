New Book by Acclaimed Real Estate Expert, Jerry Bresser, Puts More Money in Sellers' Pockets

Macomb County, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Jerry Bresser isn’t the average jobbing real estate agent. With a distinguished career training over sixteen thousand agents and speaking to over fifty-thousand professionals across the world, his knowledge has helped many of today’s real estate agents get their foot through the industry’s literal door and ultimately become top producing agents.



His latest book, ‘More Money In Your Pocket’ speaks directly to the home seller looking to sell quicker and for a higher price. This feat is achieved through the book’s ability prepare home owners to make better decisions about selecting the right agent, the right price, the right commissions and the right staging for maximum showability.



Such a radical and successful model does of course buck the trend of traditional home-selling practices. Among his myriad of techniques, Bresser ‘slams’ agents who discount their commissions, offer flat fees or run ‘for sale by owner’ websites. Believing they do a disservice to sellers by attracting bargain-minded buyers, Bresser instead teaches homeowners how to connect directly with those above average agents who can position a house for above average offers.



“By following the strategies clearly explained, home owners will give themselves the best chance to faster sale and more money on closing. The average seller can lose up to $15,000 by not selecting the right agent and not preparing the property for profitable viewings,” says Bresser, whose first book sold more than twenty-thousand copies and demands $100+ on the used book market.



Continuing, “My new book explains the huge cost of these ‘average’ sales, takes readers through the four important decisions they need to make when selling their home and explains why selling without an agent almost always results in netting less come closing day.”



With his vast background and respect among real estate agents themselves, Bresser also encourages any industry professional to improve their own sales by loaning the book to potential clients.



“New and experienced agents will find the book extremely profitable by loaning a copy to listing prospects prior to a listing appointment or leaving a copy with prospects who do not list on the first presentation.



‘More Money In Your Pocket’ is available now at a cost of $24.95.



About the Author: Jerry Bresser

Jerry Bresser started training real estate agents in 1971 and has taught over sixteen-thousand agents during his career. As a regular speaker at seminars and conventions, Bresser has held audiences in the Republic of South Africa, all Canadian Provinces and half of the United States.



His first book, ‘List More Sell More’ sold twenty-thousand copies and has been hailed ‘the most effective listing and selling system in North America’.



With a commitment to helping real estate agents say the right things and enjoy more listings, his work has helped over three-thousand people earn $1 million in the eight years after attending their course.