New Book by Centered Business Discusses Important Tips for Opening a Yoga Studio

Mr. Al Lipper, the owner of Centered Business and the author of ‘The Studio Workbook’, enlightens the readers by throwing away few details about the book. He says, “The Studio Workbook is a “Greatest Hits” collection of my most popular work designed to help yoga experts creating a perfect vision for their studio. My book helps them to stick to their vision and gradually figures and develops their yoga studio plan.”



He continues, “The Studio Workbook helps you figure out your audience and elaborate you with the procedure of hiring outstanding instructors and staff; along with how to talk about your yoga studio that will grab someone’s interest. Furthermore, this 100 page yoga business guide assists you in creating an effective yoga marketing plan, and more.”



The book is available at Centered Business official website for $14.95. Mr. Lipper guarantees its readers with the best tips on how to open a yoga studio. He claims to provide them with the best and assertive yoga studio business plan and announces, “If you sincerely feel that the information in the workbook is not worth the money, just send me an email within the first 90 days of purchase. I'll issue an instant refund.”



About Centered Business

The main goal of Centered Business is to educate yoga studio owners on how to effectively and successfully run their yoga studio business. To that end, the company has provided free information, a Studio Workbook, a Super Studios Manual, the Studio Owner's Path to Success Program Tele-Class Series, and the Fast Track Program. To put it another way, Centered Business has just about anything to help the yoga business owners and aspirants with its effective yoga studio business plans which is sure to fit into the owners’ budget.



For more information, http://www.centeredbusiness.com/ or for immediate assistance, call (805) 544 3938.