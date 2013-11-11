New Book by Dr. Vinita Moch Ricks Exposes the Little Known Truth About the Transatlantic Slave Trade - "Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade"

Matteson, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Dr. Vinita Moch Ricks has truly published a book that is thought provoking to the highest degree. In “Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”, Dr. Ricks lays out her views on The Transatlantic Slave Trade and all of its ramifications. It is nothing short of an expose that will have readers eager to turn every page and read on. She reveals facts that most people are not aware of, nor would they be without this sorely needed book. The truth about the Transatlantic Slave Trade was shielded in secrecy for generations, until now.



The author wanted to shed some light on the events of the fifteenth to nineteenth centuries. She feels that be shedding some light on the Slave Trade, peoples of the world can grow, and make it a better place for everybody. The question is asked: “Are we ready to move beyond the stereotypes and ingrained, destructive patterns that dominate our lives?”. The answer will be “yes” when people are ready to accept the truths exposed in this eye-opening new book.



“Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” does a great job of explaining the meaning of “direct” and “indirect” involvement in the Slave Trade. Many participants in Slave Trading never saw a slave, never ventured to the New World. Did that absolve them of their culpability in one of the most heinous acts of modern man? Imagine, people of the time though it was quite proper to engage in auctioning off human beings to the highest bidder, not even taking into consideration their “family” structures. Shockingly, this still goes on today in some parts of the world. It must be stopped, and knowledge must be shared as in “Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”.



Dr. Vinita Moch Ricks is a life-long learner. She has a Ph.D. from Northwestern University, School of Education & Social Policy in Education Psychology, and has earned an M.A. from the University of Chicago in the Social Sciences, and a B.A. from Indiana University in Psychology and Political Science. Dr. Ricks was a college professor of Psychology and the Social Sciences at Harold Washington College, Chicago, from 1974-2004. She retired, but that was only the beginning of her new career. Her reading of a book called “The Slave Trade” by Hugh Thomas sparked an interest and intrigue that would take her to over twenty-three countries on five continents.



For more information on this ground-breaking book: The Transatlantic Slave Trade Exposed



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