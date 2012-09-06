New Book by LaCie Connors Shares Harrowing Tale of Granddaughter's Premonition, Murder and Release

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- In 2007, the unimaginable happened; LaCie Connors’ beloved Granddaughter was shot and killed. Now, for the first time since her death, Connors shares the personal story of how Jessica’s own premonition led to a tragic and untimely event.



The story is told through a compelling new book - “If Heaven Was a Mile Away”.



“Thousands of young people are killed each year,” says Connors, whose Granddaughter was shot and killed at eighteen, following an intruder’s forced entry into her home.



She continues, “However, what makes Jessica’s story different is that she had a premonition about her death; although we didn’t find this out until after her passing.”



The book discusses how Connors and other relatives found entries about her impending death in Jessica’s diary. Perhaps even more disturbing is the piece of paper Jessica had placed between her dresser and mirror, bearing the phrase ‘If Heaven Was a Mile Away’.



“Looking back, Jessica made it very clear that something bad was coming. She would regularly discuss the vivid dreams she was having, as well as the strange and startling feelings that would overcome her when looking at her childhood doll,” Connors adds.



Many people will wonder why a beautiful, young and successful eighteen year old was inscribing words on her mirror, as well as ‘Exodus follow the light’ within her diary.



As Connors admits, they feel it was a release from her calamitous upbringing.



“Jessica’s Mother was a substance abuser and treated her very badly. Having never known her Father, Jessica’s efforts to find him never bore fruit. With Jessica always so unhappy and upset, we firmly believe that God used this horrific event to end her suffering and bring her home,” she says.



With the book outlining the story in richer detail, readers are advised to prepare for an insightful, thought-providing and emotional journey.



Connors hopes that, by writing the book, the world will become more aware of the truth and reality of broken homes, substance abuse and neglected children.



If Heaven was a Mile Away, published by WestBowPress, is available now from Amazon.com, as well as Barnes & Noble and the publisher’s online store.



About the Author: LaCie Connors

LaCie Connors wrote this book in memory of her granddaughter Jessica LaCie was born and raised in Jacksonville Florida where she met and married her high school sweet heart Richard. They still live in Jacksonville with their rescue dog