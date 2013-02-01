New Book by Real Sun Gym Gang Victim, Marc Schiller, Exposes True Story Behind the Paramount Film 'Pain and Gain'

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- 1994 was a memorable year for Florida’s Marc Schiller, but for all of the wrong reasons. Caught in a ruthless campaign of kidnapping, extortion and murder, Schiller’s month-long captivity at the hands of the Sun Gym Gang is nothing short of unbelievable. As Paramount Films prepares to release a movie about the ordeal, Schiller is releasing his untold story in a compelling new book.



‘Pain and Gain: The Untold True Story’ is Schiller’s own recount of an experience he’s never before shared in such explicit detail.



Synopsis:



This is the untold true story of one citizen’s pointless torture and month-long captivity. The story, formerly mistold if not utterly overlooked, has been made into a feature film. Even as a dark comedy, there is little amusement to be found in human suffering.



The sick and twisted minds of Mr. Schiller’s captors would be fodder for the Darwin Awards if the results were not so alarmingly inhumane. Physical, mental and emotional torture, as well as sensory deprivation and starvation, the prisoner of war-like conditions differed only in the fact that Mr. Schiller was completely alone during his extended stay at the warehouse he refers to as Hotel Hell. An early victim of identity theft in the years following Hurricane Andrew in Miami, Mr. Schiller chronicles his story in tortuous detail. His humiliation, pain and suffering at the hands of these perverted social misfits is a shocking revelation. What is it like to be imprisoned in near dungeon-like conditions? All this mayhem on American soil toward the end of the last millennium.



Greed, lust for power and the desire to inflict pain and misery were the apparent motivating forces behind this gruesome incident. Truly a harrowing tale and one that you won’t soon forget.



As the author explains, his book contains many details that he hasn’t shared until now.



“I’m opening up about many of the details for the first time. The book narrates my struggle to survive and overcome adversity, inhuman conditions and torture as well as the lessons I learned along the way,” says Schiller.



Continuing, “The upcoming Paramount Movie does a great job of adding Hollywood drama to what was a life-changing experience. However, I wanted to have my say, without the glitz and glitter of the movie world’s influence.”



The alarming details of Schiller’s story have already garnered much attention from the media. While he has spoken publically on networks including CBS and ABC, the literary format has allowed him to take readers deeper into what he experienced and how it affected his life.



“There are some things you can only explain on paper, things that are too hard to say out loud. My book is a collection of these previously-unheard admissions. It’s raw, frank and takes readers on the ride of their lives,” Schiller adds.



With the upcoming movie expected to put the book in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Pain and Gain: The Untold True Story’, published by Star of Hope Inc., is available now.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.painandgainbook.com



About the Author: Marc Schiller

Marc Schiller was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina immigrating to Brooklyn, NY with his parents when he was seven years old. An early entrepreneur, he started several small businesses by the age of nine. He attended high school in Brooklyn, participating in sports and was member of the school’s track team.



Marc received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a MBA from Benedictine University. Marc has had a long and diversified career both as a professional and entrepreneur. His professional career has spanned the U.S. as well as internationally. On an entrepreneurial level, Marc Schiller has launched several successful businesses including two accounting practices both in Miami and Houston, a delicatessen in Miami and an options and stock trading company.



Marc Schiller currently works as an accounting and tax resolution specialist for a national tax resolution company. He has two grown children: his son graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a degree in economics and his daughter currently attends Loyola Marymount University in California.