New Book by Recognized Doctor of Psychology Helps Readers Decide if They Are with Mr. or Mrs. Right

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Bad relationships cause havoc for millions everyday, and juggling the conundrum of whether the person you’re with is ‘the one’ can be very stressful. However, a new book by South African immigrant Dr Andrea Herber, drags the vital questions into the open, puts them under a spotlight and provides answers that could improve readers’ lives and relationships.



Aptly titled, ‘Should You Get Married, Break Up, Or Just Stay The Course? Tools to Help you Choose the Right Relationship’, this succinct, entertaining book is a summary of Herber’s eighteen years, assisting her cosmopolitan clients in every type of relationship struggle.



“I provide, in plain language, answers and guidance for what is likely one of the most important decisions you will make in life – finding the right relationship. My clients always told me they had wished I had written a book or guide because the information would have helped them avoid the mistakes that have led them to me, and saved their money and their hearts! Bad relationships have horrible ramifications, and people make the same mistakes over and over again without the right guidance. With this little book, a lot of confusion can be stamped out quickly in just a short read,” says Herber.



Continuing, “Everything stems from eighteen years of sharing the intimate lives of couples and individuals. My clients in Boston have been my best teachers. They come from all over the world, and many walks of life. They may not all share the same cultural lenses or sexual ideologies, but they have helped me to understand what contributes to their happiness, sadness, successes and failures in relationships.”



The eBook answers vital questions, including:



Why do you want to get married?

Are you in a rescue scenario?

Do you know your attachment style?

Do you actually accept your partner?

Do you know the difference between infatuation, good sex and mature love?

Do you have good communication skills?



As well as answering love’s ultimate questions, the book provides an in-depth and solid understanding of many concepts and behaviors that run more than skin deep in any relationship.



For example, the book devotes many pages to explaining Attachment Theories – illustrations of how humans are biologically urged to form attachments with one another. Outlining the three main Attachment Styles and their details, Herber exposes how each style can dramatically impact interpersonal relationships.



“This is a great example of a concrete theory that I want my readers to understand. This can’t be achieved by simply providing the answers to questions; a deeper understanding of the principles is required. If you choose someone whose natural style is compatible with your needs, it will reduce the amount of work you will have to do in your relationship going forward – so I provide very in-depth information to explain this concept simply” she adds.



Interlaced with humorous quips, real-world case studies, and lessons she has gleaned during her many years of professional learning, this book stands alone in the marketplace as one of the most authentic, straight forward and succinct relationship self-help books in the marketplace.



The strong demand for Herber’s book is evident by the prevalence of unhealthy relationships prevalent in real life and in reality television, celebrity divorces, talk shows and self-help forums.



‘Should You Get Married, Break Up, Or Just Stay The Course? Tools to Help you Choose the Right Relationship’ is due for release soon, available from Amazon, iBooks and other major online retailers.



For more information, visit: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F9JP6EM or bostonrelationships.com



About Dr Andrea Herber

Dr Andrea Herber is a psychologist and relationship expert. Her unique therapeutic style has grown from her experience as a South African immigrant, as well her work with couples, business leaders, artists and many others exploring their work, relationships, creativity and sexuality. Dr Herber has extensive training in multiple methodologies and subject areas including mediation, cybersex and Internet addiction, and is a certified Myers Briggs Type Indicator practitioner. Andrea is a magna cum laude graduate of Boston University where she also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in spirituality and psychotherapy. Her dissertation explored the concept of Resilience in South African Townships.



For the last 16 years she has been helping people to harness their strengths and potential, and to increase fulfillment at work, love and play. “Each case is unique… I love freeing folks from old nasty patterns, & giving them the liberation of self-acceptance and healthy communication. I use lots of humor too… and they often say… our journey was fun even during some of the harder times”. Her practice is located in the Park Plaza office building in downtown Boston.