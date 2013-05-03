New Book by U.S. Neurologist Exposes Brain Diet & Meditation Practices Designed for Optimum Health

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- A visit to any Family Doctor usually results in a bottle of pills to relieve and control symptoms. However, Neurologist Bhuvana Mandalapu is working diligently to make it clear that full recovery should be both the patient and physician’s prime goal. In an attempt to help people recover faster and return to their full function, Mandalapu is delighted to announce the launch of his latest book.



‘Replenish: Diet Mind & Brain Diet’ shifts the focus from pharmaceuticals to a balanced diet and powerful daily meditation.



Synopsis:



Nobody wants to be sick . Always remember – ‘Health is Wealth’. We need to do everything possible to recoup better, faster and most importantly, we want to be functional and back to our baseline. For that, along with doctor's recommendations, following the brain diet and meditation practices designed specifically for the conditions, will enhance the results. Added to our motivation and determination to do better in every aspect, consistent practice will yield the best results and help us further than expected on the path of healing.



The book contains a specifically-designed diet and individualized mediation practices to assist the healing of Sleep and Insomnia, Foggy Brain, Depression/ Anxiety/ADD /ADHD, Chronic Fatigue/Fibromyalgia syndrome, Post-concussion/Post-traumatic brain injuries, Dizziness/Vertigo, Epilepsy/Seizures, Stroke/TIA, Alzheimer's dementia/Memory problems, Parkinson's disease/Tremors/Rigidity, Multiple Sclerosis, Migraines and Other Headaches.



“My book helps readers understand that a healthy diet, added to meditation practices, helps to create harmony between the conscious and subconscious minds. This ultimately makes us recoup more, faster to recover previous functional status,” Mandalapu explains.



He continues, “It can also assist in the pursuit of consistent happiness. Current medical advances are certainly pioneering, but people need to better recognize and understand the role that the mind plays in them.”



Critics praise the author for his unique yet realistic approach, with many hailing his attempts to decrease the risk of chronic illnesses and the resulting permanent damage they cause to both the body and the mind.



“What’s in the past is in the past. People need to rid themselves of illnesses for good, so they can continue to live a happy and healthy life. Chronic illnesses chip away at the mind and body; it’s a dangerous combination that must be avoided at all costs,” Mandalapu concludes.



‘Replenish: Diet Mind & Brain Diet’, published by iUniverse, will be released on April 22nd: http://amzn.to/159IVsV



About the Author: Bhuvana Mandalapu

Bhuvana Mandalapu, MD, is a practicing Neurologist and Internist in Austin, Texas. He lives with wife and two children.