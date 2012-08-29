New Book by Utah Entrepreneur Preps Others for Work-From-Home Success

Morgan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- In the post-recession world, earning a buck has become harder than ever. However, one Utah-based entrepreneur is spilling her secrets and inspiring thousands with her latest how-to book.



Titled, ‘Make Money in Your Spare Time or Go Full-Time - How I built a million dollar company working from home and how you can too’, Shelly McDermott takes readers through a complete blueprint from earning some part-time cash to running a growing full-time business from home.



The ex-High School teacher, like millions of other Moms, wanted to stay home and care for her young children. Strapped for cash and with nowhere to turn, McDermott decided to build a business model that focused around others who shared her same dream. Having changed thousands of lives in a little over a decade, McDermott is now putting her knowledge into book form, in the hope that she can inspire millions around the world.



Official Synopsis:

A complete training manual to become an apparel distributor. No fees. No investment. No bull. Young or old, it is a great business to start. The author gives privileged contact information to set up accounts with vendors. She shows you how to manage your business without debt or investment. Copies of all accounting forms are included. She shares multiple avenues of marketing for your new company and a bonus recruiting and training guide to expand your business faster.



“In today's economic climate, there are millions of people who need to make more money or need to find work. There is also a segment of society that is hungry for money making opportunities that allow one of the parents to stay home and still earn an income,” says McDermott, who has enjoyed roaring success with her book’s initial launch.



She continues, “This business model does not require investment money and can be run without purchasing equipment. It is not MLM and there are no sign up fees. You own your own company! It is truly an American story of success, hard work and persistence.”



As a taster to the book’s content, McDermott is happy to share details of what readers can look forward to:



- Contact information and phone numbers that are considered privileged within the industry.

- Information on how to manage each section of the business without going into debt.

- How to set up an office, sign up with wholesale vendors, and how to create simple accounting forms to process an order. Blank copies of all accounting forms are included.

- Information on multiple streams of marketing to fit each comfort zone or the personality of each rep.



“The opportunity is out there for millions of people to take advantage of. Being ‘employed’ is perceived as a bad-deal in post-recession America. However, this book can teach anyone how to take the reins into their own hands, grab a hold of their financial future and live the life they have always dreamed of,” McDermott concludes.



Make Money in Your Spare Time or Go Full-Time, published by Amazon Digital Services, is available now via Amazon.com.



About Shelly McDermott

After teaching high school, Shelly wanted to stay home full-time while her children were young, but she needed to create a source of income. After a disastrous equipment purchase, Shelly pulled out all of the stops to make her investment pay off. She is a proud promotional apparel business owner of 14 years, and now she is ready to share her story and her success and her business strategy.