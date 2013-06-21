New Book Challenges Unhealthy 'Lean Forward' Work-Centric Ethic for Moms

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- The Working Mom Manifesto: How to Find Happiness with a Family-First Approach to Business. Aristotle believed happiness was the purpose of life. Heather Schuck learned this the hard way. Her new book teaches stressed out working Moms how to achieve meaningful happiness.



Now, available at Amazon.com, The Working Mom Manifesto shows how Moms can achieve genuine and lasting happiness for themselves and their families. But, they must first reject both the current status quo of 24/7 work and the belief systems that devalue fully committed parenting.



The book emphasizes that motherhood isn't a part-time pastime. It is a lifetime calling. To answer that calling, Moms must fully understand their core needs. They must pursue work that brings them genuine meaning.



"If you want a happy family, you can't make your career more important than your children," says Heather Schuck, the feisty author of The Working Mom Manifesto. “While I applaud Sheryl Sandberg's success, I believe that her career-centric 'Lean In' approach is wrong for most loving, working Moms. I learned the hard way that devoting too much energy on succeeding at work can lead to failure at home."



Schuck digs deep into the work/life balance debate. She offers a fresh new outlook on an old dilemma by sharing the joyful transformations she and other working Moms have made from business-first to family-first.



Schuck built a successful business from scratch, but, on her 32nd birthday found herself overextended in her business as the economy tanked. At the same time, her ten-year marriage imploded. She determined then and there to find a way to reinvent her business so that her three beloved children came first in her life. The Working Mom Manifesto details her struggle--and ultimate success--to rebuild a business and a life that would bring genuine happiness to herself and her family.



Armed with solid research, action plans, and a host of inspirational personal case studies, the Manifesto challenges readers to overcome life's setbacks, re-define success, and embrace a lifestyle entrepreneur approach to business that empowers them to put family first.



The Working Mom Manifesto teaches Moms how to



- Break free of emotional shackles

- Leave behind work systems that no longer serve them

- Pursue their paths of self-discovery

- Create systems that re-ignite their passions

- Achieve meaningful happiness



It’s all about pursuing work that both inspires working Moms and strengthens their families.



The Working Mom Manifesto is available on Amazon.com as both a print and a Kindle version. A free excerpt is available as well.



About Heather Schuck

As the CEO and founder of the leading children’s brand, Glamajama, Heather Schuck has spent the past ten years as both a mom and entrepreneur.



Despite her lack of fashion or business experience, she turned her failed eBay hobby into a highly successful company with grit, a passion for learning, and endless determination.



Schuck’s work and story has been featured in outlets such as the Today Show, Oprah, the Early Show, USA Today, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Fox & Friends, Only in America, Entrepreneur Magazine, and others.



