New Book Discusses the Connection Between Social Media and Fat - Is the Connection a Reality

Lanham, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Masses of people have been identified with obesity, and in recognizing the necessity of good well-being, there are ways to clear obesity through useful and realistic means. Muddling through with fat is a challenge many of us are familiar with. In a controversial new book The Obesity Reality: A Comprehensive Approach to a Growing Problem, the author leads us to the many actualities about obesity by journeying through the “ins and outs” of the secrets to defeating obesity.



The book advocates pristine health by teaching how to avoid stress typically instigated by obesity-resulting sedentary lifestyle. Spending long hours on social media is no exception here. “The aim is to encourage healthy living and fix the obesity dilemma throughout our planet through this comprehensive, remedial guidebook,” says Naheed Ali, author. He also adds that “the information is presented in a zero-nonsense, uniquely-organized way.” The book also divulges how obesity breeds other health snags and how an obese person can conquer the roadblock of obesity in more ways than one.



In The Obesity Reality, Dr. Ali tackles contemporary fat problems and serves obesity sufferers what professional book critics call “powerful insights.” Under his ideas, central factors such as treatment, diet, and the mind affect the overall impact that obesity has on an individual’s body fat percentage. The author argues that it’s possible for everyone, including obesity sufferers, to have a sundry amount of knowledge to dodge the massive physical ailments that obesity can offer. The book clearly advocates the practices for staring obesity in the eye before it strikes, as thankfully, many today are firm believers in the strong adage: “prevention is a colossal step above cure.” Read more online at Obesity123.com.



