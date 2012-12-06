New Book Empowers People to Achieve Authentic Happiness Happy & Book Launch Party

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- People searching for a healthier lifestyle and more self-confidence in life have found their guide. Shannon Kaiser’s empowering new book FIND YOUR HAPPY (Balboa Press October 26, 2012) shares motivating new solutions to help readers create lasting, positive change and authentic happiness.



In this guide, readers discover the All Clear: Take Off Method. Shannon shows readers how to choose happiness in order to transform their outlook and create an extraordinary life full of adventure, joy, abundance, and inner peace.



As Kaiser summarizes, “Being stuck and feeling as if you are trapped is an inevitable part of life. I wrote this book to provide solutions to greater freedom.” Through fresh perspective, inspiring stories, and useful exercises this book guides readers to true happiness by removing physical, emotional and spiritual blocks.



FIND YOUR HAPPY is published by Balboa Press, a division Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres.



On Saturday December 15th at 6:00 PM, the author is celebrating the book with an official book launch party at The Madison Suite 133 SE Madison, Portland Oregon. RSVP at shannon@playwiththeworld.com.



Those attending the party will celebrate in style with happy themed music food and drinks. Enjoy a live reading of the book, an exclusive FIND YOUR HAPPY speech from the Author, a free screening of Award winning movie HAPPY at 7:30 PM, as well as giveaways and raffles. Prizes include signed copies of the book.



For more information about FIND YOUR HAPPY, please visit http://www.playwiththeworld.com or contact Shannon Kaiser at #971-255-9914.



More than 23 million Americans struggle with various forms of addiction, and 10% of Americans are currently in recovery for substance abuse and chemical dependency. Addiction affects us all, whether it be personally or via a family member or other loved one.



Depression affects approximately 19 million Americans, or 9.5% of the population in any given one-year period. At some point in their lives, 10%-25% of women and 5%-12% of men will likely become clinically depressed.



This book is a guide to help pull people out of a depression and free from addictions.



About Shannon Kaiser

Shannon Kaiser has been labeled a true sparkling star by Healing Lifestyles & Spas. She is the author of “Find Your Happy, an Inspirational Guide to Loving Life to Its Fullest,” and the founder of the website playwiththeworld.com. She left her successful career in advertising to follow her heart and be a motivational speaker, life coach, travel writer and author. She is a four-time contributing author to the best-selling book series Chicken Soup for The Soul. Shannon has been featured in media outlets such as KATU AM Northwest, MindBodyGreen, Tiny Buddha, The Daily Love, 11:11 Magazine, Healing Lifestyles & Spas, Examiner.com, and Yahoo Voices.