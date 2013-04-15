New Book Explores Popularity and Challenges of Controversial 'Concierge Medicine'

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- While it first appeared a decade-and-a-half ago, the idea of patients paying their primary physician an annual fee (‘Concierge Medicine’) for enhanced care has struggled to win over many critics. However, a new book by a U.S. marketing expert strongly refutes the model’s criticism and presents a compelling case for its advantages.



‘Branding Concierge Medicine’, by Michael Tetreault, explores the popularity of concierge medicine across the U.S., while examining what is happening inside these medical practices and how it pertains to rapid growth.



Synopsis:



Concierge medicine has always had somewhat of a "brand/identity" problem in the media, amongst patients and in the widely discussed health care debate. But in general, the term concierge medicine is used to describe a modern-day relationship with a doctor in which the patient pays an affordable fee for access and cost effective care with their primary care of family physician.



BRANDING CONCIERGE MEDICINE explores the popularity of concierge medicine across the U.S. and examines recent data and surveys inside these medical practices – showing how exactly they are growing and why. Tetreault also outlines the specific marketing and branding strategies being used, both online and offline and how each concierge medical practice can follow six simple rules to reinforce and communicate their brand in their local community.



As the author explains, concierge medicine’s branding and public image has a lot to do with the challenges it faces.



“Concierge medicine has always had somewhat of a ‘brand/identity’ problem in the media,” says Tetreault. Continuing, “This modern, free-market medical business model, initially thought of by many as healthcare for the rich – is now accessible and quite affordable for couples, seniors on Medicare, young families and individuals with or without healthcare insurance.”



Through the presentation of polling data and tangible research, Tetreault proves that concierge medicine often builds a patient/physician relationship that can’t be matched through traditional models.



“Concierge Medicine has a long, relational history with its patients. The likelihood of a patient to stay with the same concierge doctor is averaging seven to nine years versus the traditional insurance-based or managed care doctor who averages only five to seven years' patient retention,” he adds.



Offering valuable information to the public and an abundance of solid advice for those currently working in or considering adopting the concierge medicine concept, Tetreault’s latest work provides an insightful, educational and inspiring read.



About the Author: Michael Tetreault

Michael Tetreault serves as the Editor-in-Chief of Concierge Medicine Today. Mr. Tetreault has many years of experience as a marketing, public relations, sales and brand manager. As Editor-in-Chief, Michael oversees all multimedia news stories and reporting activities for the international publication. He is considered an expert (http://www.askthecollective.org) in the fields of concierge medicine as well as social media marketing/pr and video marketing. He is a knowledgeable speaker and has authored several books and ebooks including: The Five Entrepreneurial Laws of Marketing; Go Social or Go Home, Facebook Marketing, and others.



His marketing and business development efforts have been featured in: Town and Country Magazine; Fox Business Network; Fox Sports Net; Reuters; The Chicago Tribune; Dallas Business Chronicle; Bloomberg News; Digital Journal; The American General and many other prominent publications. Mr. Tetreault's previous experience includes serving as a public relations and fundraising consultant to non-profit organizations in which he provided marketing advice and fundraising expertise to their causes. He was also responsible for coordinating community partnerships, charitable events, marketing materials, web-site development and media relations.