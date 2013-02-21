New Book Exposes How Unleashing the Power of the Web & Social Networking Can Land Anyone Their Dream Job.

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- As the leader of a renowned Search and Placement company, Paul Hill is confident in his assessment that the ‘old’ job search strategies of yesterday no longer work. With many candidates still being sucked into playing the ‘click and send’ resume game, Hill’s latest book comes as a saving-grace.



‘The Panic Free Job Search: Unleash the Power of the Web and Social Networking to Get Hired’ does exactly what is says on the cover, it gives job hunters the skills, tools, and tactics necessary to come out on top even when faced with fierce competition from rival candidates.



Synopsis:



Job seekers are frustrated. Online job applications through job boards and employer sites are leading to dead ends. Why? Employers are closing the last chapter on the online application playbook. Inundated by online applications and hampered by computer systems that are unable to select viable candidates from the masses of applicants, employers are now using innovative strategies to recruit and screen candidates online.



Advances in technology make the way jobs are found and filled online distinctly different from just a few years ago.



Employers are scanning the Web using advanced tools to capture signals from LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, among others to recruit candidates. Based on leading Internet strategies, The Panic Free Job Search shows you how to get hired by building a meaningful, targeted online presence and utilizing the full power of social media to reach decision makers and tap into the hidden job market.



As the author explains, the radical changes in the employment climate make his book a much needed resource.



“The book is important because what used to work a few years ago in job search no longer works. With the high rate of unemployment in North America and the world, the book shows job hunters how to master the ‘new job search’ and get hired,” says Hill, who works as Chief Instructor and Principal of Transition to Hired, a division of ADV Advanced Technical Services Inc. (ADV).



Continuing, “Regardless of their employment status, the book shows job hunters, whether they are seasoned professionals or recent graduates, how to be proactive and take ownership of their career management. They learn about SMARTSearch which includes direct targeting of decision makers as well as how to exploit the new way employers and decision makers find and recruit candidates through the web and social networking sites. It’s all about being a candidate and not an applicant.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"A tool every career professional needs. Paul Hill's The Panic Free Job Search shows you step by step how to navigate the "New Job Search" and how to leverage the web and social networking to get hired,” says Amy Levinson, executive vice president of Guerrilla Marketing International.



Libby Gill, best-selling author of ‘You Unstuck’ was equally as impressed, saying, "Transition expert Paul Hill changes the conversation about how to get hired with his innovative use of social media.”



‘The Panic Free Job Search: Unleash the Power of the Web and Social Networking to Get Hired’, published by Career Press, is available online and at book stores, Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and Chapters-Indigo-Coles in Canada.



For more information, visit: http://www.panicfreejobsearch.com/



About the Author: Paul Hill

Paul Hill has built an award-winning record as a leader in the placement industry through his work as President of ADV Advanced Technical Services Inc. (ADV), an international search and placement company. He is recognized as a new breed of Internet job search expert by his loyal followers, dedicated to guiding and educating professionals to be proactive about career management by adopting professional Internet-branding best practices through his work as chief instructor and principal of Transition to Hired, a division of ADV.