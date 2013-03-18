New Book Exposes 'Security-Camera-Like' Forensic Accounting & Analytics Method

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While his book may appear to be relevant only to the world of finance, author Paul Houston Harkins is keen to stress the importance of Forensic Accounting & Analytics for every business, organization and household and investor.



This significant new technology equips accountants, regulators, forensic examiners, investigators and prosecutors with real-time ‘security-camera-like’ evidence of all computer processes and financial reporting fraud.



Aimed at helping anyone detect and prevent financial fraud, Harkins’s book serves as the perfect government and business implementation plan for this emerging method and its uses.



“The method explained provides a millisecond-by-millisecond record of what happens during computer processing; evidence similar to that provided by security cameras around the world,” notes the author. “There is a critical need to provide a trail of evidence and immediate analytics for all computer transactions. The world is changing at a breathtaking pace and this technology can protect businesses, agencies and every family from financial fraud that amounts to billions of dollars each year.”



The author has already seen great success with his previous book, ‘How to Become a Highly Paid Computer Programmer’. His latest book will enable financial fraud to be detected immediately by government regulators, and ultimately by investors, and ultimately will prevent significant financial fraud.



On-Demand Forensic Accounting and Analytics will be available from www.amazon.com.



About the Author:

Harkins lives in West Chester, PA.