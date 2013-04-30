New Book Exposes Twelve Fruits That Will Change Readers' Lives Forever

Barrie, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- While millions are quick to open their medicine cabinet, Michelle-Lee Young is living proof that The Bible holds the most powerful remedies for better health and healing. Under Jesus’ role as The Great Physician, twelve powerful fruits exist that can transform wellness and bring anyone closer to their faith.



A true story based on scripture, ‘Two Trees and Twelve Fruits That Will Change Your Life Forever’ is Young’s own testament to the power of these fruits; testaments that will also inspire readers to incorporate them into their own diet and afford powerful life-long change.



Synopsis:



A vision, a desire to be healthy and a testimony of healing were the inspiration of this book. Two Trees and Twelve Fruits That Will Change Your Life Forever is a personal narrative of author Michelle-Lee Young as she details her experience of finding faith, as well as her hope of healing to others. Through poetic prose explaining how everyone has purpose and a choice to become part of God's tree of life.



Young's book also serves as a source of medicinal information as a multitude of healthy ingredients from nature are given. Many will see themselves in Young's words as well as God's verses within her book. Life is a walk of faith and sometimes we hang on to hope with all our strength. Whether a person is at the crossroads or well on their way in their journey of life, this book will inspire, encourage, and heal.



As the author explains, her simple book can quickly become a source of encouragement and healing, no matter where readers are in their own life journey.



“Our bodies are affected by these twelve fruits in both the physical realm and spiritual realm, and Jesus is the author of both,” says Young.



Continuing, “With this in mind, I wrote my book to serve a dual purpose. One side of the book offers a simple and faith-proven way to maintain excellent health, while the other attempts to bring healing and inspiration to those in need. It’s a very powerful read.”



Critics praise Young for following her God-given calling to discover the twelve fruits and share her story with others. With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Two Trees and Twelve Fruits That Will Change Your Life Forever’, published by FriesenPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/10h5HWL



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://2treesand12fruits.com/



About the Author: Michelle-Lee Young

Born and raised in Ontario, Canada, author Michelle-Lee Young is married with three children. Young enjoys working with youth, and appreciates people and their life purpose. She believes everyone has a story that is hand written by God and that people around us are our real treasures. Young also believes the Bible is the cornerstone to all life and contains all answers waiting to be discovered. Life has many lessons and much more beauty beyond its surface. When we search, we do not learn more about life – rather, life helps us discover more about ourselves.