New Book for Avid Golfers Features 120 Exercises for Longer and Straighter Shots

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The average golf handicap index has stayed at about 18 for years on end, according to the United States Golf Association. It didn't seem to get any better in recent times, either. Most golfers are not getting any better because they do not work on their game effectively. Instead you see the average golfer pounding balls on the range for hours on end wondering why they are not improving although they are investing so much time. The Good at Golf Training Method shows a way to change that and provides the avid golfer with the opportunity to create their own 30 day training plan by choosing from 120 effective golf exercises to improve in all areas of the game.



For example:



- Exercises to improve the long game. Featuring many ways to become a great ball striker with long and accurate shots.

- Ways to work on the short game to master the art of chipping, putting and pitching.

- Many ideas and concepts to develop the mental toughness to play in tournament conditions or deal with tough situations on the golf course.



As Gregor describes in his book playing golf and working on all aspects of the game – with clear goals in mind – is the best and fastest way to improve. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned golfer the Good at Golf Training Method takes you by the hand and leads you step-by-step to a better understanding of your own golf swing and ultimately to lower scores. The book challenges the reader to create a 30 day training plan and keeping track with a golf journal. It even provides a template for a training calendar which can be downloaded free on the books official website (http://www.good-at-golf.com/good-at-golf-training-method/). The Good at Golf Training Method is available for order via Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Barnes&Noble and all major book stores.



About good-at-golf.com and Gregor

Gregor is a golf teaching professional in the making. When he's not working on his own game or playing golf on the course he tries to help others with their game. With his non nonsense approach to teaching he cuts right to the chase and focuses on delivering long lasting results instead of band aid remedies. On his golf blog Good at Golf (http://www.good-at-golf.com) he proves that golf instruction can be fun yet easy to understand at the same time.



Book Information:

Title: Good at Golf Training Method

Author: Gregor Grund

Paperback: 172 pages

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1480093432

ISBN-13: 978-1480093430

Product Dimensions: 7.9 x 5 x 0.5 inches



Media Contact:

Gregor Grund

greg@good-at-golf.com

Berlin, Germany

http://www.good-at-golf.com