STOP THUMBSUCK REVOLUTION BOOK, The title says what is … a Revolution … defined as a dramatic and wide-reaching change in the way something works or is organized or in people's ideas about it. No one in history has dealt with sucker habits for as long as Dr. Fox and developed techniques to stop these habits in a fast, successful, and positive manner.



About DR. DONALD FOX, ORTHODONTIST

More than 19,000 Patients Treated With Braces & Invisalign® Over 23 Years. Dr. Donald Fox was born in Richmond, Virginia. It was in the fourth grade, while at a picnic with Dr. William Crockett, that I decided to become a doctor. Dr. Crockett, a leading instructor at the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry, helped me focus to stay in school and become one of the most talented orthodontists in the United States. After I graduated from Hermitage High School, I attended the University of Richmond and researched how to repair damaged DNA in bacteria with visible wavelengths of light. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. I took graduate courses in histology (the study of cells), embryology (the study how cells form and go on to make organs and other tissues), and many other courses. It was during this time when I discovered aspirin and acetaminophen can cause birth defects if taken during pregnancy.



Dr. Donald Fox is an award-winning orthodontist in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie and Deerfield Beach, FL.



Print price: $19.95

Kindle price: $9.99