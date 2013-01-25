New Book Identifies Common Sense as Greatest Cause of Marriage Failure...Defies Notion That Marriage Is a Risk

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The 100% Marriage Guarantee—THE ANSWER by Leroy Jiles identifies the greatest cause of marriage risk—confusing common sense with truth. He reveals that “making sense” has nothing to do with truth—that confusing the two is the sure recipe for marriage failure.



He defies popular belief by revealing that marriage, because of the inevitable imperfections of its partners and its great potential to nourish or poison—when stripped of common sense misconceptions—was created for the precise purpose of producing guaranteed success.



He not only reveals that a marriage guarantee is available, but what to do to get it, what it means if you can’t, and what it means if you won’t.



This book was inspired by the revelation that marriage is better than advertised—divorce is worse. It is a condensed follow-up of Leroy Jiles’ first book, The Power of Knowing Who You Are, and is intended as a blunt rejection of the self-defeating expectation of marriage risk. It is available in e-book format. Both books are available in hardcover at http://www.2made1.com.



About: Leroy Jiles

For eight years Leroy Jiles served as coordinator of a successful community based job/life readiness program. His unique approach to human resource development has resulted in many changed lives. Leroy currently conducts seminars emphasizing the importance of personal identity—understanding who you are—as the foundation for life and relationships. He holds a master’s degree in business from Howard University.