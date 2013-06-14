New Book Just Released: Part Time Summer Jobs (Second Edition) by Scott X. Kenneally Ph.D

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- International Digital Publishing, a new digital book company, announces its new spring 2013 eBook release.



World Wide Web – This summer of 2013 millions of high school and college students will be looking for summer jobs. For various reasons, not all of these students can have a full time summer job. But many can have a part time summer job, thanks to Scott X. Kenneally Ph.D. His new book entitled Part Time Summer Jobs has just been released at Amazon which is a Summer 2013 edition. This newly released book via Amazon is the answer to the summertime blues. The author himself has made a part time summer jobs career ever since he was 17 years old in the summer of 1983. Most if not all students would like to be able to get a job they really want and earn money. Since they are still in school, the next best thing to getting a real job is to get one that is part time. Although part time jobs are available in various places, getting a job you'd love is never that easy. You need to know how to apply for these jobs to be in a better position to win a part time job this summer. When applying for a part time job, there are some tips one must remember when going up to a potential employer. This brand new summer 2013 edition of part time summer jobs book by Scott X. Kenneally Ph.D. will help you get the part time summer job that you dream of. This is certainly for anyone who desperately needs a job for the summer of 2013 but still want to have some fun in the sun.



This is a very handy guide composed of only 8 parts: the Introduction, how to apply for part time summer jobs for 2013, part time summer jobs for adults, teens, and college students, the 4th part that tackles different jobs for college students including hospitality jobs, tour guides, entertainers, tutoring, car details, green business projects, advertising, the 5th part discussing the part time jobs for adults, 6th part is on how people can benefit from part time summer jobs for 2013, and there is also the section that talks about the challenges faced by part time workers, and finally the Conclusion.



For a limited time, the free bonus access to the part time summer jobs private website that has great part time summer job listings and part time summer job articles can be found at the last page of this eBook



[SECOND EDITION UPDATE] The new second edition now includes "The 10 Best Part Time Summer Jobs Websites For 2013"



Different techniques have been laid out in this book in order for job hunters to grab the best employment opportunities out there. Now is the right time to grab this guide as part time jobs increases during summer due to summer vacations and it's a great opportunity to earn some cash during this period. So don't wait until the summer of 2013 is almost over to grab it. You can start reading this eBook on your Kindle in under a minute, go visit this link http://www.amazon.com/PART-SUMMER-Summer-Edition-ebook/dp/B00C8YTFGG



