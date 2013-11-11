New Book, Multilingual Digital Marketing, Helps Readers Increase Sales Using Global Marketing Techniques

Trondheim, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Maria Johnsen, author of Successful Freelancing and Outsourcing series – A Guide to Make Money Online and Increase Business Profit, is pleased to announce the release of her new book, Multilingual Digital Marketing - How To Achieve Your Digital Marketing Objectives And Increase Sales. The book is available in both Amazon Kindle Edition and in print. The print version is available in bookstores all over the United States.



Increase Sales by Using Multilingual SEO Techniques



Author Maria Johnsen's newest book, Multilingual Digital Marketing, is directed at owners of online businesses who want to increase sales, and let's face it: that's everyone who has an online business. One aspect of international marketing techniques that the book teaches readers is how to increase sales by using multilingual digital marketing techniques to appeal to Internet users from around the world. By using multilingual SEO (search engine optimization) techniques, Internet business owners can increase sales to potential customers from around the world. Multilingual Digital Marketing is filled with Ms. Johnsen's tested multilingual digital marketing strategies that she has used to help many clients around the world to increase traffic to their websites. The techniques are laid out in an easy to understand format and are simple to implement, using keywords and phrases to increase online visibility.



Increase Traffic to Your Website with Global Marketing Techniques



Business owners know that they need high traffic directed to their site in order to close deals. The question is how to get the traffic to come to the site. Ms. Johnsen knows what the different aspects are that will bring traffic hits to your website. Tips and tricks, such as the layout of the website, link building and the affiliate marketing schemes that you have employed all effect the amount of traffic that your site generates. Multilingual Digital Marketing takes readers step by step throughout setting up the website, implementing global marketing techniques and making their website visible to the public to increase sales and positively affect the bottom line. Smart business owners know they need to get the readers to their site in order to sell to them.



One happy reader had this to say: “This concise online business marketing book will walk you step-by-step through the process of designing and implementing your digital marketing campaigns. One of the complications with online marketing today is that websites are now regularly accessed by people from anyplace in the world--and not just English-speaking countries. If you want to compete on the global arena, you must take into account multi-lingual marketing goals. Maria Johnsen explains how to use multilingual digital marketing strategies to increase your online visibility via keywords and key phrases, to improve your SEO not just in North America but also in Europe, and to drive traffic to your website and improve your conversion rates.” Get your copy at Amazon Kindle



About Ms. Johnsen

Ms. Johnsen is an experienced marketing professional whose techniques have helped clients all over North America and Europe to increase online sales. She is the author of two books: Successful Freelancing and Outsourcing – A Guide to Make Money Online and Increase Business Profit, and Multilingual Digital Marketing - How To Achieve Your Digital Marketing Objectives And Increase Sales.