New Book of Short Stories by Edward M. Donnelly Proves Vitality of Friendship, Love and Significance of Death

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- With the prevalence of reading on the rise, many are opting for shorter fiction in order to stay engaged. U.S. author, Edward M. Donnelly, is leading this increasingly-popular genre with his newly released book of short stories.



Bold, raw and pertinent to everyone’s life, ‘Out of the Light of Darkness’ is resonating with readers from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



Out of the Light of Darkness is a compelling collection of short stories that deal with ephemeral moments, unforgettable relationships, and death.



The longest story, a novella, tells the story of a teen trying to understand and find good in his father. Readers will be pulled into the story as they see Matty struggle to see light in a man who is shrouded by darkness.



As the author explains, his work was deliberately written to be accessible by as many people as possible.



“Every story contains universal themes that are relatable by anyone. From unforgettable friends, growing up, new love and death – the book encompasses life’s journey, told through the eyes of characters in various stages of their own existence,” says Donnelly, who has previously released another popular book.



He continues, “Readers will find that they have shared some of the same experiences, have some to look forward to and the book’s underlying references to death will give everyone an opportunity to reflect on something that is in store for all of us.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader says:



“This is the 2nd book by Edward Donnelly...I've purchased and read them both. I love his writing; it's so raw and deep!”



Even with so much success on his hands, Donnelly refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“There’s a lot of crazy things happening in our world. I write to help people ground themselves for a short while; to experience a myriad of emotions and look at life from a simpler perspective. Reflection is powerful and it pays to not take things too seriously,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Out of the Light of Darkness’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/11YSWoK



About the Author: Edward M. Donnelly

Edward M. Donnelly is a high school English teacher in Stamford, Connecticut. He earned a bachelor and master's degree from Fordham University. Edward writes to make sense of the ever presence of madness in the world. He believes laughter is the elixir of a well lived life.