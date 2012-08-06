New Book Offers Compelling Insight Into Effect of Negative Talk in American Media

Winter Garden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The average person is believed to process over six thousand media and marketing messages each and every day. As a result, it is easy to assume that the media has a powerful effect on the way people believe, think and act. Now, one ‘Average Joe’ is hitting out at the U.S media’s constant negativity in his new book, “The Ugly Mouths of America”.



As he instantly makes clear, Neal Crosier is no media guru, broadcast analyst or social expert. Branding himself as ‘just your average American’, Crosier is perhaps in the perfect position to comment on a trend that he claims is changing America for the worse.



“After listening and viewing conservative talk and the borderline hate speech towards the current governmental administration, I decided to write a book regarding the effect of negative talk in the media. I am just your 'average Joe' who wanted to express an honest and neutral opinion regarding the negative propaganda we are bombarded with in the media today,” explains Crosier, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago.



He continues, “This story becomes very important due to the negative but influential media toward political parties, governmental laws and regulations. Especially noteworthy, is that in this time in America, a time of trials and tribulations that we now face as a people, unity is necessary.”



The Ugly Mouths of America offers a frank, honest, and insightful look at some of the most vocal and controversial voices in today’s media. With personalities such as Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Dr. Laura Schlessinger, and Neal Boortz making Crosier’s list, the book examines the modern origins of the ever-expanding conservative Tea Party movement and its challenges from the NAACP.



“A main goal of mine is to showcase and contemplate the question of how a message of hate and division changes the spirit of our society. It combines messages of conspiracies, hateful, and disrespectful speech toward governmental officials and others causes division, turmoil and mistrust. The old notion of divide and conquer has proven successful at a time of a pivotal Presidential election. So much has the effectiveness of the message of the UMAs, that today political leaders have stalemated, and slowed progress for an entire nation!” Crosier adds.



Neal Crosier was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. As a hard-working, blue collar worker the majority of his adult life, he has observed the many changes in the attitudes, and thinking of today's society. After much consideration, he was moved to write about the powerful influences of change in main stream media. Neal and his wife of over twenty five years currently live in Florida.