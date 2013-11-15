New Book Offers Hope for Debilitating Skin Condition… Meet the New Keratosis Pilaris Cure

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- William Martin, president of End Keratosis Pilaris, has announced the release of a new book providing sufferers with a Keratosis pilaris treatment. Keratosis pilaris isn’t life threatening, but it causes untold suffering in the form of insecurity, a loss of self-confidence, and can even lead to permanent disfigurement.



“Keratosis pilaris is a condition that has plagued too many people for far too long,” said Martin. “I am happy to help people with this condition… to finally help them put an end to their needless suffering.”



Martin is working with recognized keratosis pilaris cure expert, Angela Steinberg to promote the new book, Banish My Bumps. Steinburg is more than qualified when it comes to finding and promoting a keratosis pilaris cure. She dealt with the condition for 15 years and consulted multiple medical professionals. She tried a comprehensive array of prescription creams, lotions and medications, but the rash persisted. Normally appearing in childhood, the symptoms often persist well into adulthood and Banish My Bumps provides readers with an effective Keratosis pilaris home remedy.



Keratosis pilaris is a common skin condition affecting millions of people with rough patches of skin and small bumps that resemble acne, usually on the arms, buttocks, cheeks and thighs. It typically doesn’t itch or hurt, but the white or red bumps are very difficult to treat. The bumps are unsightly and cause individuals significant anxiety when they appear on the face. They can become infected and lead to permanent scarring.



The outward signs of keratosis pilaris can’t be readily camouflaged through makeup. It’s not contagious, can appear at any age, and many individuals must endure the resulting social stigma. The condition typically resolves itself by the time individuals reach the age of 30, but it can be emotionally and psychologically devastating in the meantime.



Banish My Bumps provides an in-depth exploration of the condition, the symptoms and provides individuals with an effective keratosis pilaris treatment. Readers will learn how to eliminate the condition without expensive medications and create a keratosis pilaris cure using ingredients that can be found at virtually any supermarket at a cost of less than $15.



Step-by-step instructions are provided for a keratosis pilaris home remedy that’s also effective in slowing down the outward signs of aging. The ground-breaking book examines three skin conditions that closely mimic keratosis pilaris and how to discern the difference. Individuals will learn how to use the natural healing powers of their body to combat the condition.



Martin’s newest promotion, Banish My Bumps, provides suffers with a keratosis pilaris treatment that eliminates the embarrassing signs of the condition, without the need for complicated cover-ups to hide their symptoms. Martin offers sufferers a keratosis pilaris cure that allows them to regain their confidence and enjoy the lifestyle they deserve.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.endkeratosispilaris.com



William Martin

President

End Keratosis Pilaris

Phone: 408-293-5588

Website: www.EndKeratosisPilaris.com