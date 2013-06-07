New Book Offers Natural Therapies for Moms Suffering with Postpartum Depression

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- In her newly released book, “Creating Postpartum Wellness – Natural Solutions to Banish Depression After Childbirth”, author Laura Rude presents effective natural alternatives for new mothers who are struggling with symptoms of postpartum depression.



The author details the various signs and symptoms of postpartum depression, its causes, and the impact the condition has on the emotional and physical well-being of a new mother. With solid advice and strategies to implement natural remedies for postpartum depression and the baby blues, the book is a complete solution for mothers who are suffering from one or more signs of the condition.



According to Laura, the book is especially valuable to the mother who prefers a more discreet way to treat her postpartum depression, with steps she can take in the privacy of her home to beat her depression and regain mind-body wellness.



Readers will gain an insight about many things, including:



- Natural sleep and how to overcome insomnia

- How to eat well and prepare a nutrition program to combat depression

- Using the herbs and aromatherapy for stress relief and sleep

- Powerful ways to use the subconscious mind for easy change

- Natural treatments free from negative side effects for hormone regulation



While many books on the subject provide advice on dealing with postpartum depression, Creating Postpartum Wellness teaches all-natural postpartum depression cures that don't involve the negative side effects of prescription drugs, and instructs the reader on how to successfully implement these methods to conquer the disorder.



About the Author: Laura Rude

Laura Rude is a wife, mother, author, certified hypnotherapist and founder of Postpartum-Living.com, a website with a wealth of information on alternative and natural treatment options for new mothers dealing with postpartum depression.



An avid student of the subconscious mind, Laura has researched alternative and complimentary methods for dealing with issues such as depression, stress and anxiety. After extensive research, she wrote Creating Postpartum Wellness, Natural Solutions to Banish Depression After Childbirth, and produced an easy-to-follow six-week program, implementing the natural and holistic methods outlined in the book.



