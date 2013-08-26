New Book on Entrepreneurship Highlights Passion

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Very few individuals have the courage to walk away from a highly lucrative career to venture into the unknown. It was a big risk, but business owner and resident Rachelle Smith did, and hasn’t looked back. She voluntarily left a fruitful sales career in the Biotechnology industry and started her business in early 2012. “The income and perks were phenomenal, but I wasn’t fulfilled,” she says. “I knew there had to be more to life than that. I wanted to pursue my life purpose, and make a difference in the world.”



Her new book, Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes!, was birthed from her own journey, coupled with a desire to help others make their dreams come true. “Starting a business seems to be a far-fetched dream for most people. It doesn’t have to be. There are so many resources available to aspiring entrepreneurs. Now is a great time to start a business,” she adds. Entrepreneurship has been booming for several years in the United States. “In 2010, an average of 0.34 percent of adults created a new business each month, equaling about 565,000 new businesses per month,” according to the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity 1996-2010, published in March of 2011.



The book consists of wisdom nuggets from the author’s entrepreneurial journey, advice from expert CPAs, and also highlights the journeys of fourteen passionate and successful entrepreneurs she surveyed from various industries across the United States. The book will be available on Amazon.com starting September 7th.



That courageous decision changed the course of her life. Her life is now filled with passion and purpose. “So many people are unfulfilled in the workplace. I can relate; I was one of them,” she says. While she had planned to start a consulting business after retiring from corporate America, she made her entrepreneurial dream come true – twenty years ahead of schedule. “Now that I have done it, I want to encourage others to do it as well. We all have things that we are passionate about and naturally gifted at. My goal is to inspire and challenge readers to engage in thorough planning and preparation to build businesses around those areas,” she says.



About Rachelle Smith

Rachelle Smith, principal and founder of Positive Creative Infusion Consulting LLC, a national consulting, training, and speaking firm based in Novi, Michigan. Her other books include: Happiness & Success Uncovered: Lessons From My Passionate Journey; Global Branding: An Analysis of Toyota Corolla's Brand Equity Among Students of American, Brazilian, German and South Korean Descent at Florida International University in Miami, Florida; and Marketing Strategies To Build & Grow Businesses, Non-Profit & Personal Brands: A White Paper Collection. For more information, please visit www.positivecreativeinfusion.com



Rachelle Smith, Principal & Author

Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC

P.O. Box 452

Novi, MI 48376

1-888-781-6680 (toll-free)

1-888-519-9139 (fax)

rachelle@positivecreativeinfusion.com

http://www.monetizingyourpassionbook.com