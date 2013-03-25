New Book on How to Make a Water Ionizer for Making Alkaline Water

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Mike Hickmon has just published a new how to book on Amazon.com, titled: Build a Homemade Water Ionizer - Make Your Own Alkaline Water. The book has step-by-step illustrated instructions on how you can build your own water ionizer at home from easily obtainable items. With the trend towards healthy living across the world, this is a skill that is well worth having, and can save you a lot of money. The book begins with a detailed explanation of what Alkaline Water is, and what the health benefits of drinking this type of water are. Then, Mike Hickmon’s well organized and illustrated guide walks you through all the steps to make a water ionizer for a fraction of the cost you would pay for a commercial machine or to buy alkaline water in a store. You will also have access to over 40 DIY how-to videos which will eliminate all of the guess work.



Alkaline water is water that is not acidic or neutral but on the alkaline side of the pH scale. Advocates of alkaline water claim that by drinking alkaline water you can help to neutralize acid in your bloodstream, increase oxygen levels in your body and your energy level and metabolism. Proponents claim that alkaline water helps restore the body’s pH balance, and that alkaline water hydrates the body up to six times more than regular drinking water. It has also been claimed that alkaline water facilitates the removal of acid waste products from the body. These acid waste products are suspected of being the underlying cause of some types of cancer.



While there is not definitive science supporting all of the claims of proponents of alkaline water, there is a significant amount of anecdotal evidence of its benefits. A water machine that creates alkaline water can be prohibitively expensive for most people that want to try this regimen. That is why Mike Hickmon’s book on how to build your own ionizing machine is such a great find.



