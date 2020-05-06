Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Ft Lauderdale Beach Diet, This book was written from the viewpoint of you the dieter, that has seldom, if ever, been addressed. I tell all from the perspective of having been overweight myself. I know how you feel and the thought process that you go through in the struggle to lose weight and keep it off.



The book is simple to follow, informative and a fast, fun read. I disclose the first time in history secret of decrease hunger in the first two weeks of withdrawals; the number one failure of many diets!.



About Dr. Donald Fox

More than 19,000 Patients Treated With Braces & Invisalign® Over 23 Years. Dr. Donald Fox was born in Richmond, Virginia. It was in the fourth grade, while at a picnic with Dr. William Crockett, that I decided to become a doctor. Dr. Crockett, a leading instructor at the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry, helped me focus to stay in school and become one of the most talented orthodontists in the United States. After I graduated from Hermitage High School, I attended the University of Richmond and researched how to repair damaged DNA in bacteria with visible wavelengths of light. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. I took graduate courses in histology (the study of cells), embryology (the study how cells form and go on to make organs and other tissues), and many other courses. It was during this time when I discovered aspirin and acetaminophen can cause birth defects if taken during pregnancy.



Dr. Donald Fox is an award-winning orthodontist in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie and Deerfield Beach, FL.



Amazon Print price: $19.95



Kindle price: $9.99