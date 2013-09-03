New Book Proposes Abolishment of IRS and Implementation of 'Fair Tax' Remedy, to Fix America's 'Tax-Apocalypse'.

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- While the old adage tells us that taxes are one of life’s only guarantees, Florida’s Michael Sawukaytis wants Americans to stand up to the IRS and avoid the ‘Tax Apocalypse’ that’s just around the corner. In his insightful new book, Sawukaytis exposes the ins and outs of the U.S. Federal Income Tax system like never before and proposes a remedy for the ‘destructive malpractice’ of the IRS.



While ‘American Tyranny: OUR TAX-APOCALYPSE - Cause for the FairTax and The Abolishment of the IRS?’ is a book about tax, Sawukaytis has worked diligently to make it easy-to-digest and applicable to the average American. After all, everybody pays tax; but Sawukaytis’ frank examination of the current system could inspire millions to stand up from the sidelines and demand vital change.



Synopsis:



2013 marks the 100th anniversary of our federal income tax system. Based on thorough research, court records and the personal sacrifice by the lead author, this book methodically defines the root cause for the destruction of our economy and why the freedom Americans won in 1776 were lost in 1913. The reader will discover that our federal income tax collected today is NOT the income tax allegedly enacted by the U.S. Congress in 1913 or as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1916. This destructive and unconstitutional 'special' income tax -that many state income taxes are based on- is perpetuated today by all three branches of our dysfunctional federal and state governments.



The reader will also discover that there is a tangible remedy on the horizon IF the will of The People so chooses. This remedy comes in the form of 'The Fairtax'. Fairtax HR25 is designed to emancipate our citizens and restore the prosperity of our economy so that Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness are once again achievable goals for our future generations to come.



As the author explains, his book is the culmination of a century’s worth of social crime.



“The book is intended to expose the most malicious social crime of the century perpetrated in the name of freedom and democracy, created by Congress and enforced by the IRS. The chapters and its insights are based on a my actual journey to the U.S. Supreme Court, confirming my American peonage after learning the truth about our federal income tax system and my desire to constitutionally comply,” says Sawukaytis.



Continuing, “After being punished for complying with the law, I was found liable for a special income tax that was never enacted by Congress. Welcome to American Tyranny – Our Tax Apocalypse!”



Pre-publication reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many literary experts confirming that the book’s message needs to be heard by all in America.



“As more and more people start to get in the know, chiefly because of people like Michael Sawukaytis, there are more calls going up to actually examine the original purpose of the IRS and taxation and how they stand in today’s society. I just hope that people like the authors of this book can win against the uphill battle of ignorance and get the word out as widespread as they can,” says Will Lumburg of Huron Book Club.



Krystal Ringu of Your First Review was equally as impressed, adding, “American Tyranny - Our Tax Apocalypse gives the reader a well-researched insight into the current taxation laws of the United States, and gives an honest fact-based opinion on why he feels our current system is drastically in need of a change. This book will suit anyone who has an interest in learning more about the IRS or the current taxation system as well as anyone who wonders about where their money is going!”



Sawukaytis provides a wealth of extra materials to readers via an informative website. Featuring everything from the book’s research excerpts to questions all American Citizens need to ask Congress, the expanding range of online resources offer further insight and news on the book’s many revelations.



American Tyranny: OUR TAX-APOCALYPSE - Cause for the FairTax and The Abolishment of the IRS?’ is available now. For more information and availability, visit: http://www.americantyranny.us



About Michael Sawukaytis

A son of German immigrants, Michael Sawukaytis was born in Chicago, Illinois and received his Engineering Degree from Southern Illinois University and his Masters Degree from Columbia Southern University. He is a freedom builder and a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity International, whose creed promotes the advancement of truth & justice.



About Robert Mackovski

Robert Mackovski was born in Detroit, Michigan. He is a licensed attorney in the State of Michigan and is a member in good standing with the State Bar of Michigan.