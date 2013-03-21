New Book Provides 12 Meditational Reflections and Prayers, Coupled with Daily Key Verses to Remain Spiritually Healthy

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Myrlande E. Sauveur’s philosophy is simple; the body needs vitamins and minerals to stay physically healthy, while needing the word of God for spiritual health. In her compelling new book, Sauveur takes readers deep into her own life to provide the daily spiritual guidance they require to grow closer to the Lord.



‘Daily Spiritual Vitamins And Minerals For Your Soul: Feed Your Soul As You Feed Your Body Every Day’ is more than just a book. It’s a complete spiritual guide that promises to become one of the pivotal faith-based texts of its time.



Synopsis:



Only God Can Heal You Both Spiritually and Physically! Oftentimes, the vicissitudes of life get in the way of building an intimate relationship with God. We live in a fast-paced society and sometimes feel overwhelmed to the point that we question God's plan for our life. Daily Spiritual Vitamins and Minerals for Your Soul offers a dozen meditational reflections, supported by daily key verse, as a regulator to give our lives the rhythm we need to enhance our self-esteem, elevate our morale, increase our faith, and strengthen our fellowship with the Lord. We all need vitamins and minerals to stay physically healthy and we need the Word of God to remain spiritually healthy.



These pages contain nuggets of peace and wisdom for a troubled society and its weary people-and with daily meditation and reflection on God's Word, you will nourish your soul and soothe your spirit.







“Daily Spiritual Vitamins and Minerals for Your Soul is different from other devotional books because of the use of her own experiences as a backdrop to write about overcoming emotional baggage; baggage that people from all backgrounds and ages face on a daily basis. How often in our lives do we feel that we are alone or not loved enough or that we have waited too long for a positive outcome in our life?” says Anne Jecrois, one of her reviewers.



Continuing, “The structural composition of the book makes it easy for the reader to navigate through the stories each month while making the daily verses, which are the backbone of the book, the ultimate reference.”



Other readers appear to agree. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“We all can learn from other people’s life experience and see the power of God through other people and for the short time, I started reading this book, I feel that. Everyone can benefit from this book, because it’s a daily reminder of God’s love, and faithfulness towards us. I highly recommend this book to everyone,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Steevec was equally as impressed, saying, “This book is a life changing book. It challenges me to stay in touch with my heavenly Father in a daily basis which grow in faith, in my knowledge of Him and deepen my relationship with Him. It's awesome.”



About the Author: Myrlande E. Sauveur

Myrlande E. Sauveur was born in Haiti, came to the United States in 2000 to further her education. In 2005, she started her own online business MnG Discount Store LLC, selling discontinued cosmetics and old issue magazines. In August 2009, she was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who for demonstrating dedication, leadership and excellence in marketing. She obtained her Master's Degree in Business Management in 2010 from Strayer University.



For a woman with multi-talents, Myrlande is a dynamic and creative youth counselor whose personality and sense of humor enable her to convey a meaningful message accessible to all. She enjoys writing poetry and short stories, but she especially loves to teach people how to communicate on a deeper level with God. In her first book "Daily Spiritual Vitamins and Minerals for Your Soul", she humbly opens herself up to the readers by sharing her life experiences to inspire them.



She is the Co-Chair of Dorcas Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping Haitian College students and Haitian women in Stamford, CT and the surrounding areas by providing them with charitable services in the form of scholarships, college fairs and health fairs.